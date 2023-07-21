Boy Green Daily: Who Wins Jets Safety Battle, Tony Adams or Adrian Amos?

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we’ll debate which player should start opposite Jordan Whitehead at the safety position for the New York Jets: Tony Adams or Adrian Amos? Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

We are getting closer and closer to football!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

The Jets do some roster shuffling ahead of the first public practice of training camp.

Robert Saleh fuels rumors that Aaron Rodgers is here with the Jets for the long haul.

Tony Adams was the star of training camp practice on Friday, July 21.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared his notes from Friday’s practice.

Social Post of the Day

Flash from the past?

Former Jets first-round draft choice Muhammad Wilkerson was spotted at training camp practice on Friday, July 21.

Wilkerson had a Hollywood script as a homegrown talent that got paid big-time by his hometown team. However, it ended horribly as Wilkerson was dumped just two years into his mega deal.

Before the former Temple product exited the league he spent a season with none other than Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

Former #Jets first-rounder Muhammad Wilkerson was spotted at #JetsCamp today. He was a teammate of Aaron Rodgers back in 2018 on the #Packers, his final season in the #NFL. #TakeFlight #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/GIGvnXq6pw — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 21, 2023

ICYMI

Join more than 58 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

Amos is a proven veteran commodity that has been there and done that. Adams is an unproven youngster whom the coaching staff is in love with. Who will come out on top in this depth chart battle at safety?

Who is going to win the starting safety job opposite of Jordan Whitehead in #JetsCamp: Tony Adams or Adrian Amos?#TakeFlight #Jets @HeavyOnSports — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 22, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!