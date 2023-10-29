Young Jets Starter Rejected Bigger Contract Offer From Giants

Following the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Jets and the New York Giants were competing for the same player.

Tony Adams didn’t hear his name called as one of the selections, but he was a hot commodity in undrafted free agency. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, “he actually received a better financial offer from the Giants than the Jets after the ’22 draft, but he opted to sign with the Jets because he felt their zone-based scheme was a better fit.”

The rest as they say is history heading into a Week 8 matchup between these two cross-town rivals.

Adams Is a Budding Player With Plenty of Potential for Jets

Last offseason, Adams was the surprise of training camp making the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent. This offseason he was once again a surprise but for a different reason entirely.

Not only was Adams’ spot on the roster secure, but so was a starting gig at the end of the rainbow. The Jets felt so comfortable with him that he earned veteran treatment throughout the preseason.

It’s unusual for a 24-year-old former undrafted free agent to be a healthy inactive during preseason games. However, it was an obvious sign from the coaching staff that he had already secured his place on the roster and in the starting lineup.

Adams beat out veteran Adrian Amos for the starting safety gig ahead of the 2023 season. Adams has started in four of the six games this season; he missed the other two due to injury.

The former Illinois product has 22 tackles on the year, a pass deflection, and he registered a key interception in the Week 6 Philadelphia Eagles game that set up the game-winning touchdown.

Everything Is Connected Between the Jets and Giants

The Jets won the Adams sweepstakes in undrafted free agency, but the Giants eventually benefited from it.

Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were debating what they should do with the final 53-man roster at the end of August in 2022.

Ultimately the Jets decided to keep Adams on the team because they feared he would get claimed off of waivers. Saleh said Adams has a “bright future” and “we would’ve been sick if we lost him.”

The Jets decision to keep Adams was unexpected, he signed on as an undrafted free agent. That forced the green and white to cut ties with safety Jason Pinnock.

Gang Green was hoping he would slide through waivers, and they could bring him back onto the practice squad, but the football Gods had other plans.

The Giants decided to claim him off waivers poaching him from their cross-town rivals. Pinnock is 24 years of age and originally entered the NFL as the No. 175 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Since being claimed by the Giants he hasn’t only stayed on its roster but has developed into a full-time starter. Across two seasons, Pinnock has appeared in 21 games and has made 12 starts.

The former Pitt product has started in all seven games this season for Big Blue. During that stretch of time, he has 40 combined tackles, a sack, and he took an interception 102 yards back to the house for a touchdown.

If Adams would have never signed with the Jets, Pinnock would likely still be there. Although his decision to spurn the Giants for the Jets will now forever connect him with Pinnock.

Adams is under contract with the Jets through the 2024 season. In 2025 he will be a restricted free agent that the Jets will be able to tender. Pinnock is also under contract through the 2024 season, but he won’t have to be a restricted free agent in 2025 because he got drafted unlike Adams.

Ultimately, it’s a success story for both players and their teams. They each have a bright future and are under cheap team control for multiple years.