Big Money Jets Free Agent Sounds off Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard had a familiar message to send about the latest trade rumblings.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, he was asked if he was at all worried that this deal with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers could fall through.

“No, there is no worry on my end, especially knowing that Aaron has his full-on commitment to be a New York Jet this year. Realizing that it’s really just kind of on the guys upstairs to kind of handle the business side of things. I think a lot of us are obviously eager just for it to kind of get through.

The beauty is that we don’t play a game until September. We haven’t even started OTAs yet, so there’s no rush in getting this process done and everything. I know once it goes through and we’re able to get in the classroom together, we’re able to get on the field together, we’re going to start cooking up something special.”

Allen Lazard (@AllenLazard) said ‘no worry on his end’ about Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) trade falling through w/ #Jets, #Packers: ‘beauty is we don’t play a game until Sept, we haven’t even started OTAs yet, there’s no rush in getting this process done’ 🎥 @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/N1W83szugs — The Jets Zone (@TheJets_Zone) March 25, 2023

Patience Is a Virtue for the Jets, Aaron Rodgers, and Fans

Lazard pulled a page out of the old Rodgers playbook telling everyone involved to “relax.”

Back in 2014, the Packers started off the season 1-2 and fans were losing their collective minds.

“Five letters here just for everybody out there in Packer-land: R-E-L-A-X,” Rodgers said Tuesday on his ESPN Milwaukee radio show. “Relax. We’re going to be OK.”

After that blunt message, Green Bay would go on to win four games in a row and finished the season with a 12-4 record. That season the Packers made it all the way to the NFC Championship game, but lost 28-22 to the Seattle Seahawks.

As much as the Jets would like to have this Rodgers trade done yesterday in a perfect world, nothing is really going on right now.

The NFL released the official offseason dates earlier this week in a press release. Gang Green won’t gather all of their players back to the team facility until April 17.

The offseason training activities, which are voluntary practices, don’t start until May 22. There is plenty of time for the Jets and Packers to work through the kinks of a potential blockbuster Rodgers trade.

#Jets offseason dates, per NFL: Start: April 17 OTA workouts (voluntary practices)

May – 22, 23, 25, 30-31

June – 2, 5-6, 8-9 Minicamp (mandatory)

June – 13-15 Re Rodgers: No immediate urgency, but important he's there starting w/ OTAs in late May, imo. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 24, 2023

This trade is going to happen. It’s no longer a question of if, but rather when.

Allen Lazard Comments on the Odell Beckham Jr-Jets Rumors

During that same TMZ Sports interview, Lazard was asked about all of the chatter about OBJ possibly coming to New York.

“Adding Odell is just like adding Aaron. He’s obviously won a Super Bowl two years ago with the Rams. His talent is endless. So adding him to the room would be a huge addition and special for our entire locker room. I would definitely be excited and honored to play alongside him.”

"Adding Odell is just like adding Aaron. He's obviously won a Super Bowl two years ago with the Rams. His talent is endless. So adding him to the room would be a huge addition and special for our entire locker room. I would definitely be excited and honored to play alongside him." - Allen Lazard on Odell Beckham Jr.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said in a column posted on Friday, March 24 that there is “mutual interest” between the two parties [Jets, OBJ].

Over the last couple of years, Rodgers has unsuccessfully attempted to recruit Beckham to the Packers and they have an interest in playing with one another.

The big hurdle in making this deal happen will be the financials. Gang Green is pushing all of their chips into the middle of the table to try and win a Super Bowl in 2023.

However, there are only so many free agency dollars they have to spend on all of their different needs.

OBJ is 30 years of age and he will turn 31 during the upcoming 2023 season. He has had two separate ACL injuries over the last handful of years.

Despite some of those perceived negatives, the former LSU star possesses one of the highest ceilings of any wide receiver in football which is why the Jets are so interested in the star talent.