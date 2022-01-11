Proposed Trade Has Jets Landing Young Athletic Starting Linebacker

The New York Jets will be aggressive and creative to fill a variety of roster needs in the 2022 offseason.

With so many different avenues from the NFL draft, to free agency, and even the trade market there are plenty of ways to get better.

One analyst provided a very intriguing trade possibility for the green and white to consider over the coming months.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Very Fair Trade Offer to Consider





Play



NFL Draft Preview – Myles Jack, UCLA Linebacker – Sports Stars of Tomorrow sportsstarsoftomorrow.com Like SSOT on Facebook: facebook.com/sportsstarsof… Follow SSOT on Twitter: twitter.com/SportsStarsTV The versatile Myles Jack is a hot name in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Bellevue, WA, product played linebacker and some running back at UCLA. He could be an impact linebacker in the NFL, and he has a good chance of being taken in… 2016-04-08T20:10:44Z

On I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique, NFL analyst Lorenzo Reyna provided a very realistic trade possibility for the green and white to consider:

“Myles Jack, linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has seen his name floated around in trade circles ahead of this past trade deadline but nothing came to fruition. He is still a relatively young guy and his athletic profile fits what Robert Saleh is looking for. With all the friction that has gone on in Jacksonville, I think Jack is at a point where he wants out. With his trade value, I could see the Jets maybe giving up a third or a fourth-round pick.”

The talented 26-year-old has two years left on his deal for $27 million. If the Jaguars moved him they would have to eat a $4.8 million dead cap hit for the 2022 season.

Jack has already had two different head coaches during his short tenure in the NFL (Doug Marrone and Urban Meyer) and if he sticks around he will have a third.

That kind of upheaval means that he won’t have any ties to the organization that originally selected him with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

It Would Make a Lot of Sense





Play



Mock Draft Monday: NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Roberts fixes the New York Jets Boy Green kicked off a new Mock Draft Monday series where he talks with a different NFL Draft analyst every week to talk the latest nuggets and storylines around the New York Jets! This week he spoke with Ryan Roberts of Rise N Draft dot com! 2022-01-11T10:12:08Z

The Jets have already raided the Jaguars’ cabinets once (Quincy Williams), why not do it again?

The Jets have one lockdown starter returning to their linebacking corps in CJ Mosley and the aforementioned Williams is probably another starter. That leaves one spot open and Jack could slide ride into the lineup.

The 6-foot-1, 244-pound linebacker exudes all of the traits that Saleh craves in his linebackers.

He is a versatile swiss army knife that did a little bit of everything back at UCLA. Jack is explosive, aggressive, and has unbelievable speed for the linebacking spot.

In six years in the pros, Jack has played in 88 games and has started 82 of those. During that time he has put up some amazing numbers with over 513 tackles, 17 quarterback hits, and 15 pass deflections.

Jack is still incredibly young and has a lot of really good football in front of him. For a third or fourth-round pick? That’s chump change for the kind of player and athlete you’re getting in return.

That is especially true when you consider the draft assets the Jets bring to the table in 2022:

Four picks in the top-38

Juicy third-rounder (No. 69 overall)

Plus four picks in the fourth and fifth rounds

Those selections in the fourth and fifth round aren’t finalized because of future compensatory picks coming down the pike. They can afford to make a move like this and it would plug the last remaining hole in the linebacking corps.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Ex-Jets 1st Rounder Interviewing to Become Head Coach: Report