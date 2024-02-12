Travis Kelce Takes Dig at Jets After Mecole Hardman Wins Super Bowl

The New York Jets were once again the punchline.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl, tight end Travis Kelce took a shot at the green and white.

“The Jets counted him out,” Kelce said about Hardman via Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Kansas City was down 22-19 with three seconds left in overtime from the San Francisco 49ers’ three-yard line. Patrick Mahomes found Hardman in the end zone for the game-winning score. Hardman started the 2023 season on the Jets roster after signing a one-year deal for $4 million.

However, the relationship between Hardman and the Jets quickly deteriorated. Despite the team’s offensive struggles, New York refused to put him on the field consistently. Ultimately New York decided to trade him back to the Chiefs where he started his career.

KC sent a 2025 sixth-rounder to the Jets in exchange for Hardman and a 2025 seventh-rounder.

Top Social Media Reactions Regarding Hardman-Jets Jokes

The jokes write themselves. Hardman finished his Gang Green career with one reception for six yards.

Kevin Clark highlighted on X previously Twitter that Hardman “had as many receptions on the last play of the Super Bowl as he did in his New York Jets career.”

Chris Rose of the NFL Network told Hardman after the game that back in October he was “in New Jersey playing for the Jets.” Hardman quickly responded, “don’t remind me. Don’t remind me.”

When Hardman was still on the Jets he made a prediction on Hard Knocks that he would face off against the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Little did he or the Jets know, his prediction would come true featuring him catching the game-winning touchdown.

Former Jets running back Michael Carter took to social media to respond saying, “Mecole for the win, go Jets” with a loudly crying emoji.

mecole for the win, go jets😭 — Michael Carter (@8kMike) February 12, 2024

Jets Dunk on Themselves With Odd Timing of Announcement

After the 2024 Super Bowl came to its dramatic conclusion, the Jets sent out an update on all of its social media portals.

“It’s happening” was the caption with three different colored circle emojis. The team also sent out a press release confirming the rumors that they will be changing its uniforms this offseason.

“A new legacy is on the horizon for the Jets. In a social post earlier this evening, Chairman Woody Johnson confirmed news fans have been hoping to hear – the team will unveil new uniforms in April. In the post, Johnson confirmed that the Legacy White uniform, which debuted in 2023, will become permanent and will be joined by green and black versions of the uniform,” the team revealed.

ESPN radio host Jake Asman responded to the social media post by saying, “LOL the Jets announcing the new uniforms right after the Super Bowl concludes with Mecole Hardman scoring the game-winning touchdown. You can’t make it up.”

LOL the #Jets announcing the new uniforms right after the Super Bowl concludes with Mecole Hardman scoring the game winning touchdown. You can’t make it up. https://t.co/3UZuyoR2CC — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) February 12, 2024

“10 minutes after Mecole Hardman scored the game-winning touchdown,” a fan responded with a loudly crying emoji.

10 minutes after Mecole Hardman scored the game winning touchdown 😭 — sky (@GonsolinRBW) February 12, 2024

This was an announcement that was pre-determined and set up in advance to post following the Super Bowl regardless of the result. It’s just the luck of the draw that everything played out the way it did with a former member of the Jets sealing the win for the Chiefs.