Ex-Jets 4th-Round Pick Signs With Titans in Free Agency

A former New York Jets draft selection has found a new NFL home this offseason.

The Tennessee Titans announced on their social media portals that they’ve agreed to terms with free agent tight end Trevon Wesco on a one-year deal.

Trevon Wesco Continues His NFL Journey

The 27-year-old who will turn 28 before the start of the 2023 season is joining his third different NFL team in three years.

Wesco initially entered the league as the No. 121 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of West Virginia.

He was supposed to fill a versatile role on the offense as a part-time tight end, fullback, and H-back.

In three years with Gang Green he appeared in 40 games and started in 12 of those contests.

Wesco’s tangible numbers in New York were marginal but he was more so heralded for his blocking prowess and contributions on special teams.

Ahead of final roster cuts the Jets cut ties with their former draft pick and he was immediately scooped off of waivers by the Chicago Bears.

Jets Are Hoping to Have Better Luck This Time Around

Wesco never worked out for the Jets, but they’re trying that same idea with a different draft pick in 2023.

Gang Green selected Jeremy Ruckert with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Like Wesco, Ruckert didn’t have a ton of production in college but it appeared there was a ton of untapped potential.

In four years at Ohio State, he only caught 54 receptions for 615 receiving yards. However, he did have a knack for the endzone securing 12 touchdown catches.

However, when teams select players in the NFL draft it is rarely about what you did in college, it is more about what you can do at the next level.

Ruckert wasn’t able to do a lot as a rookie with the Jets in 2022. He was mired with injuries and was buried in a deep tight-end room.

Gang Green still has CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in 2023 so playing time at the tight end position might be hard to come by.

One creative way the Jets could get their young draft pick on the field is by utilizing his unique skill set.

People inside the building are super high on what he can contribute as a pass catcher, but he could get on the field a lot quicker if they put him in that Trevon Wesco role.

Ruckert could plug in as the fullback to get on the field, rotate at tight end, and occasionally serve as an H-back in certain formations. The more feathers he has in the cap, the higher likelihood he’ll get on the field.

That would allow the Jets to get a good look at what they have. If he shows some chutzpah they can increase his reps at other positions throughout the season.

Head coach Robert Saleh has gone out of his way to heap praise on Ruckert throughout the offseason. The Jets continue to say publically that they believe he will be a special player for a long time.