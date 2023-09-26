Boy Green Daily: Jets Fans Sound off on New QB Addition Trevor Siemian

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we share the reactions of New York Jets fans to the signing of veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian and provide an early preview of the Week 4 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Matt Conner of Arrowhead Addict. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Aaron Rodgers called out some Jets teammates.

Details on Siemian signing in New York.

Jets-Cowboys projected trade for a QB?

Social Post of the Day

Aaron Rodgers hinted that he’ll be at MetLife Stadium for Sunday Night Football. Will Taylor Swift be there?

Social Media Poll of the Day

Be honest, what’d you make of the Jets adding a new QB to the mix?

The #Jets finally added a veteran QB: Trevor Siemian. How do you feel about it? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day #TakeFlight — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 27, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!