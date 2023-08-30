23-Year-Old Reunites With Jets After Multiple Teams Show Interest: Report

The New York Jets successfully brought back one of their hidden gems.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared on X previously Twitter that rookie defensive back Trey Dean “passed through waivers and is signing onto the Jets practice squad.”

S Trey Dean passed through waivers and is signing onto the #Jets practice squad, per source. A few teams showed interest, but ultimately he decided to come back. Also to the practice squad: OL Adam Pankey. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 30, 2023

Rosenblatt said “a few teams showed interest” in him but “he decided to come back.”

Jets Secure a Promising Piece to Develop

Dean is only 23 years of age and didn’t hear his name called in April’s draft. Shortly after the conclusion of the draft, Dean signed as a UDFA in New York.

He ended up getting a ton of work in the preseason for the Jets in August. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 148 total snaps and graded out well in several areas:

70.7 overall

73.2 run defense

58.3 pass rush

65.1 coverage

Dean was fighting for one of those last precious roster spots and there were some experts that predicted he would crack the initial 53-man roster. Ultimately he did not, the Jets announced on Tuesday, August 29 that he was one of the players waived.

Since he has less than four years of service time he was subject to waivers. That means any of the other 31 NFL teams could have claimed him and he would have signed onto their 53-man rosters.

He went unclaimed, which then gave him the opportunity to either return to the Jets on the practice squad or join another team’s practice squad. Despite that outside interest, Dean stayed with Gang Green.

Other New Jets Practice Squad Additions

Over the coming days, the Jets will continue to fill out their 16-man practice squad.

The #Jets are signing safety Tyreque Jones to their practice squad, per source. Undrafted rookie spent training camp with the Titans. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 30, 2023

Rosenblatt shared on X previously Twitter that the Jets have added a new name to the mix in safety Tyreque Jones. He was an undrafted rookie who spent some training camp time with the Tennessee Titans. A bigger box safety at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds that will provide some depth.

Also, the Jets brought back offensive lineman Adam Pankey, per Rosenblatt.

LB Sam Eguavoen is signing to the #Jets practice squad, per source. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 30, 2023

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen also was brought back to the practice squad after spending weeks with the team, per Rosenblatt.

The #Jets are re-signing backup QB Tim Boyle to their practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared that the Jets re-signed veteran backup quarterback Tim Boyle to the practice squad.

This was an expected move after the team decided to let him go ahead of the initial 53. Instead of carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, Boyle will remain a part of the team albeit on the practice squad.

If a future situation presents itself they can always call him up as a practice squad elevation if need be on a given week.

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News confirmed that as the plan on X previously Twitter.

“They will bring Boyle up on game days just in case they need an emergency QB.”

They will bring Boyle up on game days just in case they need an emergency QB https://t.co/0QSH9PRemn — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) August 30, 2023

This is a fluid roster situation and bodies will continue to shuffle around over the coming days on both the practice squad and the 53-man roster.

There should be some stabilization over the weekend as the team makes its final preparations for the season opener versus the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11.