Twitter Erupts Over Polarizing Zach Wilson Comparison

Sunday, November 28 marked the first time Zach Wilson played a down for the New York Jets since the Week 7 matchup versus the New England Patriots.

It was a so-so performance for the former No. 2 overall pick who returned from a four-game absence against the Houston Texans.

The former BYU stud was 14-of-24 for 145 passing yards with a horrible interception. He also contributed the first rushing score of his career.

After an uneven effort, social media has erupted with prisoner of the moment takes on what they believe Wilson is and what he will ultimately become.

Of course, the natural thing to do after seven starts for a rookie is to determine whether he is a Pro Football Hall of Famer or a bust. Or at least that is what Twitter tells us.

After the game Jets beat reporter DJ Bien-Aime decided to stir the social media pot by tweeting that he believes Wilson’s ceiling is Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

The veteran is in the midst of his eighth professional season and despite the negative perception of him as a player, Carr has put up video game numbers during his career:

30,310 passing yards

187 touchdowns to 80 interceptions

64.7 career completion percentage

Entering this year he has thrown for over 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons and is on pace to do that once again in 2021.

Speaking of this season, the 30-year old currently leads the league in passing through 12 weeks of play.

Carr has also thrown for at least 21 passing touchdowns in every season except one and is once again on pace to accomplish that feat.

Social Media Erupts Over Polarizing Comparison





After sending that tweet, all sides of social media crawled out to share their take on DJ’s opinion:

Jet Nation would take that all day and twice on Sunday https://t.co/qmIF2VxWjn — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) November 28, 2021

Ex-Jets defensive stud and current analyst Leger Douzable believes Jets fans would embrace that comparison if Wilson ultimately becomes that.

In what world is that his “ceiling” https://t.co/6W750z0z5r — Cool Your Jets (@CYJpod) November 28, 2021

While others were appalled by the comparison, questioning what world would that even be possible in?

I don’t know if I agree but Derek Carr is a damn good QB and has had a top 3 MVP finish surrounded by mostly a bad roster and dysfunctional front office. I still think ceiling is even higher but him becoming Carr would be a massive W for the Jets https://t.co/MtAXoneu7u — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) November 28, 2021

Jets analyst Will Parkinson brings up some astute observations on Carr. He has been an MVP frontrunner, despite being surrounded with questionable talent and coaching throughout his career.

Bro WHAT. How do the tweets keep getting worse and worse???? https://t.co/mOgmchklT1 — ً (@00Jets) November 28, 2021

Although what is so interesting about this comparison is its’ polarizing nature. Some people love Carr and some people despise him. If you looked up polarizing in the dictionary, a picture of Carr would likely be there.

Regardless of the side of the fence that you reside on, he is objectively a massively underrated player who seems to be overlooked all the time by fans.

The former three-time Pro Bowler has been a very good quarterback that hasn’t been able to get over the hump for one reason or another. He has never been considered the best or even among the top five in the NFL, but he continues to produce year in and year out.

Would you be satisfied if the former No. 2 overall pick has a ceiling of the current Raiders’ quarterback? Let us know in the comments below.

