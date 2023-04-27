Jets Surprisingly Release Veteran Weeks After Signing

The New York Jets have officially cut the cord.

In the league’s daily transactional report, it was revealed that Gang Green released veteran running back Ty Johnson with a “non-football-injury” designation.

The former Maryland product originally signed a one-year deal on March 28, 2023. According to Spotrac the contract was worth $1.2 million in total value and included $250,000 in total guarantees.

Gang Green officially released him on Wednesday, April 26 mere weeks after signing him.

Ty Johnson’s Run With the Jets Comes to a Screeching Halt

The 25-year-old had spent the last three seasons with the green and white.

He initially entered the league as the No. 186 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. In his season and change with the Detroit Lions, Johnson appeared in 18 games and made one start during that run.

However, his career reached another level in New York. In October of 2020, the Jets claimed him off of waivers from the Lions.

In his three years with the Jets, he played in 44 games and made five starts. TJ toted the rock 145 times for 652 rushing yards and secured four rushing touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game with 62 receptions for 559 receiving yards and three more touchdowns.

In addition to his work on offense, Johnson was also an avid special teams player. In 2022 he played in a career-high 42 percent of the special teams snaps.

Focus Changes for Jets Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

With Johnson off the roster, the Jets only have three running backs left on the depth chart:

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News shared his reaction to Johnson getting cut.

“Totally counting on them selecting a running back at some point in this weekend’s draft.”

Some fans argued with Staley on Twitter saying, “why would they do that if they have Hall, MC, and Bam?”

The Jets beat reporter responded to a few of those fans with a blunt and honest response:

“Breece Hall is coming off [of] an ACL injury last October as it could take him time to get back to form. As for the other two players, did you not watch what the offense and run game was without Hall? They need another back.’

The Jets people in and very close to the building portray a positive outlook on Hall’s recovery. Some folks around the team have expressed to me that the plan is to hold him out of the majority of the offseason programs.

As they cautiously bring him along, the plan is he will be ready for the Week 1 season opener. I’m sure even at that point he won’t receive the lion’s share of the work but that would be tremendous progress.

Losing Johnson is now another key piece of the backfield unaccounted for. That’ll put all the pressure on a former undrafted free agent and fourth-round draft choice from 2021. Throughout their very short NFL tenures, they have proven capable of delivering in spurts, but neither has achieved the level of consistency required in the backfield.