$21 Million Starter Admits to Texting Free Agent About Jets Rumors

Tyler Conklin is curious just like the rest of us.

During an exclusive interview on “The Boy Green Show”, Conklin revealed that he reached out to free agent running back Dalvin Cook about the Jets rumors.

“Yeah like you said earlier with the New York media, Twitter, and everything who knows what’s real and what not saw it blowing up so I did reach out to him,” Conklin told me on “The Boy Green Show” on June 28.

“I just asked him is it true? What’s going on? Is it a possibility? He kind of just said it’s a possibility [he could join the Jets this offseason].”

Rumors have been swirling that free agent RB Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) could end up w/ the #Jets this offseason, so former #Vikings teammate Tyler Conklin (@T_Conk1) reached out to him & asked him if it’s true? ‘He said it’s a possibility’ 👀 #TakeFlight #SKOL pic.twitter.com/dsTyIFwo70 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 28, 2023

An Old Jets-Vikings Connection Could Help

Play

Prior to signing with the Jets on a three-year deal for $21 million, Conklin spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

He crossed over with Cook from 2018 through 2021 with the Purple People Eaters. Conklin told me they were “kind of locker mates, his locker was right behind me.”

I asked Conklin because of that connection with Cook and the fact that he is an unrestricted free agent, has he considered putting on the recruiting hat and trying to chase him aggressively?

“I kind of stay out of it, I was just kind of curious [about the Cook free agency rumors],” Conklin told me on the show. “I think he knows what’s going on, I don’t need to pitch it. We got Aaron Rodgers, we got a good defense, we got a lot of pieces on offense. I don’t need to explain it to him.”

Conklin initially made some waves during an appearance on “Good Morning Football” when asked if there was room for Cook in the Jets universe.

“Oh there’s plenty of room, we’ve got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl.”

OH BABY: @TomPelissero asked Tyler Conklin (@T_Conk1) if there’s room in the #Jets universe for Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook)? ‘Oh there’s plenty of room, we’ve got room for whoever wants to come help us win a #SuperBowl’ 👀 🎥 @gmfb #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/OiTBlzQSxf — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 26, 2023

Shortly after the clip was posted Cook liked the tweet. He then later responded to it more directly with a quote-tweet using two 100 emojis.

Jets Might Have a Future Star on HBO’s Hard Knocks

Play

The closer we get to training camp the more likely it appears that the Jets will be the team selected for HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

There has been no official word, but it sure seems like we’re trending in that way.

During my conversation with Conklin, I said if the team is selected I think popular tight end coach Ron Middleton could be a superstar on camera.

“Oh he’ll be a star, he’ll be a star” Conklin emphatically responded. “Oh, he’ll definitely take off on Hard Knocks. I didn’t really think about it like that but I don’t know if we want all that attention in the tight end room. We like to stay to ourselves, ya know? Coach Mid would definitely be a superstar. He just has so many one-liners. Obviously playing in the league for as long as he did and now coaching.”

Tyler Conklin (@T_Conk1) & I both agreed if #Jets get Hard Knocks, TE coach Ron Middleton will be a ‘superstar’ on camera + apparently Jeremy Ruckert (@Jeremy_Ruckert1) keeps a list in his notebook of all the coach Mid one-liners that he says all the time 🤣 #TakeFlight @nyjets pic.twitter.com/NSbGcHDjHC — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 29, 2023

Conklin also revealed that fellow tight end Jeremy Ruckert actually keeps a list in his notebook to keep track of all of the one-liners that coach Middleton spews out in the room.