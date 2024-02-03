Jets ‘Eyeing’ Monster Sized OL Prospect: Senior Bowl Rumors

The New York Jets haven’t been hiding their interests at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Scout Larry Rudolph said on X previously Twitter, that the latest draft buzz has revealed that general manager Joe Douglas has been “eyeing” Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

Guyton measured in at 6-foot-7 and weighed in at 328 pounds at this year’s Senior Bowl.

Guyton Has Wowed Folks at the Senior Bowl This Week

Ian Cummings of the Pro Football Network listed Guyton as one of his “other top risers” from the event.

“Guyton has an incredible mix of natural athleticism, length, and flexibility, and in Mobile, he used forceful extensions and steady feet to corral rushers,” Cummings explained.

He wasn’t the only one that was impressed. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus called Guyton “one of the big winners” and highlighted a couple of his reps from the Senior Bowl on social media.

“His technique isn’t perfect (hand placement needs work),” Sikkema said. “But he is so naturally explosive and strong.”

.@OU_Football OT Tyler Guyton was one of the big winners today imo. Two reps where he was visibly pumped to compete (and win). His technique isn’t perfect (hand placement needs work), but he is so naturally explosive and strong pic.twitter.com/0xUJ6Mbv0p — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

Connor Rogers of NBC Sports said there were a lot of eyes on Guyton in Mobile and he noted how “fiery” he was during drills.

Lot of eyes on 6’7, 328lb OT Tyler Guyton here – has been fiery in drills today pic.twitter.com/0CoVAJq4tJ — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) January 30, 2024

Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, said Guyton, “is as athletically gifted as any tackle in [the] 2024 draft class.” Nagy noted that Guyton even played some H-back while he was at TCU before he transferred to Oklahoma.

Any debate about which CFB program has been “OLU” over past decade must include @OU_Football and Sooners will re-load again this year with guys like RT Tyler Guyton, who’s near top of @seniorbowl OL board right now. Guyton, who played some H-back at TCU before transferring to… pic.twitter.com/1mQLQJ8wKp — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 13, 2023

Nagy said Guyton reminded him of Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Tyron Smith when he was coming out of USC. “That’s the ceiling,” Nagy added.

PREDICTION: Draft Twitter and national media OT rankings are gonna change after they see Oklahoma RT Tyler Guyton effortlessly glide around at @seniorbowl. Reminds me of Cowboys' All-Pro Tyron Smith coming out of USC. That's the ceiling.#BestoftheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/LJe37DTLDz — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 16, 2023

While Guyton’s projected ceiling might be high, his floor appears to be much lower.

Guyton Has Unbelievable Ceiling, Jets Trade Down Target

The massive-sized offensive lineman lacks experience. He redshirted in 2020, made one start as an H-back in 2021 at TCU, started only five games at offensive tackle in 2022, and then this past season Guyton made nine starts at offensive tackle.

“He is a one-year starter at right tackle. [Guyton] didn’t even have 300 pass-blocking snaps. Like he has barely taken pass sets,” Connor Rogers explained on “TOJ Talks.”

Rogers said if the Jets decide to trade down from the No. 10 overall pick in the first round Guyton would be on the team’s radar in that scenario. He projects the Oklahoma offensive tackle to go “top 23ish” in April’s draft.

The green and white don’t have a second-round draft choice in 2024 because of the blockbuster deal with the Green Bay Packers to acquire Aaron Rodgers. A potential trade-down scenario could help recoup that second-rounder that was lost.

Although Rogers did provide a sort of warning on Guyton as a prospect and why he might not be the perfect fit for what the Jets are looking for.

“But it is kind of a shame that he doesn’t really fit their [the Jets] timeline right now. They need someone that can truly play right now,” Rogers said on “TOJ Talks.”

“I’ll be very high on him in this draft. He will be very high in my rankings & I don’t want to hear anybody comment on him in a negative way after one year because that’s just not what you’re drafting. You are not drafting a one-year prospect.”

The Jets are in a win-now offseason and are trying to acquire players that fit that mold. Rogers said you’d be setting up Guyton to “fail” if you put him out there on an island and tasked him with protecting “a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers.”

Rogers said in an ideal world he’d go to a team that has good O-Line coaching and where he can develop.