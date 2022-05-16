Analyst Urges Position Change for Promising Jets Draft Pick

The New York Jets have a hole at the safety spot.

How big of a void it is depends on who is answering the question. With big-time options available in free agency and the 2022 NFL draft, Gang Green didn’t swing for the fences with their safety investment.

Although the answer to their problem might just be right in front of their face.

Flipping It Back

On the Badlands feed analysts, Joe Caporoso and Connor Rogers were recently discussing some problem areas on the Jets roster.

“I think the ship has sailed at safety and they missed it. They didn’t get it done in free agency besides Jordan Whitehead who is a good player, but I felt like they needed a second one. I really don’t know what the answer is right now but I like the thought of moving Hamsah Nasirildeen back to safety.”

The former Florida State product originally entered the league as the No. 186 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

In college, he played safety but as soon as he was selected the Jets announced him as a linebacker.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect played in 12 games last year for the Jets, but only started in two of those contests. Nasirildeen participated in 60 defensive snaps (seven percent) and was more so used on special teams (67 percent of the reps).

After having a less than impactful rookie season, the best step could be shifting him back to his original position. Every player can’t make the transition from the college to the pros, especially if they’re learning a completely new position.

This could be a very simple solution to a complicated problem.

With less than stellar options available at this point in the offseason, this could be a band-aid for 2022 that has the potential to be more than that.

The Easiest Answer Is Sometimes Best Answer

Most of the time when an NFL team is trying to solve a problem on their roster they look to the outside. What player can I trade for? Which free-agent can I sign?

Sometimes the best solution is the one right in front of your face.

The Jets selected two safeties in the 2021 NFL draft but immediately converted them to linebackers. While the coaching staff seems committed to the positional switch, the best NFL people can call an audible at the line of scrimmage when necessary.

This very well could be one of those moments.

Enjoy these highlights of @nyjets LB Hamsah Nasirildeen dunking on fools & showing his athleticism: #Jets #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/IiG6tdokMU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 1, 2021

By switching Nasirildeen back to safety, you’d give him an opportunity to return to his roots and provide a long-term future for him in the pros.

What do you have to lose with this decision?

If he isn’t good at safety you can either move him back to linebacker or you can move on. He was a day three dart throw that had a ton of upside but there was a reason he was available that late in the draft.

Nasirildeen had an injury-riddled past with the Seminoles, but if he can stay healthy the sky is the limit for this promising youngster.

