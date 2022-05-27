Days Are ‘Probably Numbered’ for $37 Million Jets Veteran, Says Analyst

The New York Jets know more than most that every free-agent addition isn’t going to work out.

Gang Green has quite often been the poster child for what not to do on the open market and that very narrative is reeling its ugly head in 2022.

An Inevitable End

Gary Davenport listed seven NFL veterans that should request a trade ahead of the 2022 season for Bleacher Report.

In his column, Davenport curiously selected Jets wide receiver Corey Davis as a prime candidate.

“Paying a third receiver $12.5 million isn’t ideal, so given his salary and a small dead-cap number in 2023, Davis’ days with the Jets are probably numbered. And with teams like the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns needing receiver help, the best thing for both player and team may be moving on now.”

The Jets initially brought Davis into the fold last offseason on a three-year deal worth over $37.5 million.

There was an expectation, perhaps unrealistic, that Davis would blossom into the No. 1 wide receiver the Jets have been searching for. Unfortunately, his first season with Gang Green was mired by drops, inconsistencies, and injuries:

34 receptions

492 receiving yards

Four touchdowns

Now heading into 2022 with some new toys on offense like Garrett Wilson who was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, people are asking where does Davis fit?

The Realistic Exit Strategy

While Davis certainly didn’t live up to the hype in year No. 1, he is actually in a much more comfortable position heading into year No. 2.

Instead of being the main contributor, Davis is now slotted to be the second or third option at wide receiver behind Wilson and Elijah Moore.

With that comes lower expectations and the former Tennessee Titans stud will now face less talented defenders, in theory being lower on the pecking order.

Despite this noise from Bleacher Report, Davis is a virtual guarantee to be on the roster based on his contract structure in 2022. The Jets would eat a massive $14.3 million dead cap by moving on this year.

ZACH WILSON 🚀 COREY DAVIS

However, it seems extremely likely that the green and white could move on next year with an out in the contract. By waiting a year Gang Green could save over $10.5 million in cap savings with a minimal dead cap hit ($666,667).

If Davis plays out of his mind in 2022, the Jets could easily bring him back at his current contract because their other two wideouts in Moore and Wilson will still be in the midst of their rookie deals.

By all accounts, the 27-year-old is a good bet as a bounceback candidate this season. The weird 2021 campaign for Davis was incredibly uncharacteristic based on his long track record of success.

Despite how talented Moore and Wilson are, they are still youngsters. Davis is a proven veteran that can get open and make plays happen.

While his days may be numbered in a greater long-term sense, he will be a key cog on the Jets’ offense in the short term.

