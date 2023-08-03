Boy Green Daily: Jets Rookie Showcase Will Be on Full Display vs. Browns

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we preview the New York Jets versus Cleveland Browns preseason opener and tell you why the rookies will rule the roost. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Ty Butler of ESPN 98.7. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

We have reached gameday for the first time during the 2023 campaign!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Dalvin Cook responds to Aaron Rodgers on social media.

Sauce Gardner places No. 23 on the NFL’s top-100 list.

Hall of Fame game preview, top 3 things to watch out for.

Social Post of the Day

As we continue to wait to see how the Cook saga is going to play out, an interesting development popped up on social media late on Wednesday August 3.

Eric Dounn the COO of LAA re-posted a photo of Cook at Jets training camp from his visit on Sunday with the caption, “it’s coming.”

Could a Cook free agent decision be on the horizon? We’ll have to wait to find out.

ICYMI

Join more than 81 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

Which Jets rookie are you more excited to see on Thursday: Joe Tippmann or Will McDonald?

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!