Boy Green Daily: Will McDonald Chatter, Jets-Pats Must Win Game

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we debate whether this upcoming New England Patriots versus New York Jets matchup is a must win contest.

Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Will Parkinson of the “Turn On The Jets Podcast!” We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

  • Micah Parsons takes not so subtle shot at Jets.
  • Robert Saleh caught a lot of heat for benching Will McDonald.
  • A Jets starter could be benched…

Social Post of the Day

Head coach Robert Saleh seemed encouraged by the performance of Zach Wilson in the Dallas Cowboys game.

Social Media Poll of the Day

Be honest: did it bother you as a Jets fan?

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!

Paul A. Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he is also the official PA voice of the Syracuse Strong Football Club and co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul A. Esden Jr.

