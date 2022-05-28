Zach Wilson Sounds off on Jets’ New Breakout Weapon

The New York Jets made history during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

For the first time in over 21 years, they selected a wide receiver in the first round. However, if you’ve been on social media you likely haven’t heard much buzz about it.

Somehow this massive selection has flown under the radar, despite its’ historical significance and potential impact in 2022.

Toot-Toot Here Comes the Hype Train

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson attempted to change that narrative around Garrett Wilson during a recent presser with the media:

“Yeah the dude’s a sponge, he’s soaking it up and learning a bunch. You know with being a rookie, just like me last year, you can’t really show exactly what you got until you can line up correctly and be confident in what you’re doing. So he is still going through that learning stage, but he is a quick learner and you can see the talent jump off the page he is a really good player. He definitely has the skills, the toolset, and the mindset to be great.”

#Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) is in love with his new weapon WR Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V), ‘yeah the dude’s a sponge’ 🧽 + ‘he definitely has the skills, the toolset, & the mindset to be great’ 👀: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/yCeFQ05CHS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 28, 2022

Wilson is entering a very interesting situation with the green and white.

With an established veteran (Corey Davis) and an intriguing youngster on the rise (Elijah Moore), Wilson is playing third fiddle off the bat at wideout.

Then when you consider the other additions at tight end (CJ Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, and Jeremy Ruckert) and running back (Breece Hall), you can start to understand the first world problem on 1 Jets Drive.

However, Wilson brings a unique ability to make things happen that isn’t currently present on the Gang Green roster:

143 receptions

2,213 receiving yards

23 touchdowns

Once he learns the playbook and understands his role, the sky is the limit.

All Will Be Made up in Due Time

Wilson was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round out of Ohio State.

It snapped a 21-year drought since the last time the Jets dipped their toes in the wide receiver waters in the first round. That was back in 2001 when they snagged Santana Moss out of Miami University with the No. 16 overall pick.

You would think ending that drought with a sexy wide receiver splash would earn a bunch of fanfare right? Wrong!

Perhaps it is because the Jets had three first-rounders and Wilson was sandwiched between the ever-popular Ahmad Gardner and the polarizing pass rusher Jermaine Johnson.

Regardless of the reason, the silence won’t last long because Wilson is already turning heads in practice.

In the Badlands 2022 draft guide, Connor Rogers described the former Ohio State product as the “most pro-ready wide receiver in this draft.”

While Wilson might not be winning headlines during the offseason, Rogers believes he can make an instant impact in the NFL:

“He can come in and rip off 1,000 yards in the right situation instantly.”

The former Buckeye is currently tied for the fifth-best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. A Jets player has never won that honor in the history of the award.

James Cook is currently tied for 3rd-best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, while Kaiir Elam has the 11th best odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year: pic.twitter.com/UGsoS8W9sG — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 25, 2022

