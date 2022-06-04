New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made headlines this offseason for an unusual training tactic.

Instead of simply hosting his own passing camp like so many other quarterbacks in the NFL, Wilson decided to take his act on the road and go visit his teammates around the country.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Getting That Extra Work In

Play

Video Video related to zach wilson reveals secret sauce to extra jets workouts 2022-06-04T18:20:10-04:00

On top of all the organized workouts that are on the schedule for the Jets like offseason training activities, voluntary workouts, mandatory minicamp, and training camp Wilson went out of his way to get some more work in, literally.

The second-year quarterback traveled to three different locations around the United States including Nashville, Miami, and Scottsdale to work with as many teammates as possible.

However, during an appearance on The Exchange Podcast co-hosted by Mark Sanchez and Nick Mangold, Wilson revealed the best part of his travels this offseason:

“I think the off the field stuff from just going to the house, hanging out at the pool with those guys, and going golfing was more important than the actual throwing. Because we get that stuff you know.”

#Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) said best part of his travels was the time off the field, ‘just going to the house, hanging out at the pool, & going golfing w/ those guys was probably more important than the actual throwing’: 🎥 The Exchange @Mark_Sanchez, @nickmangold @nyjets pic.twitter.com/Yqoz6s30Xa — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 2, 2022

Of course, the extra reps won’t hurt, but the chemistry is the secret sauce to this entire offense taking the next step.

As we know that sort of thing can’t be manufactured or accelerated, you either have it or you don’t. So all of these extra workout trips that also had fun activities like golf outings and concerts planned around them are a nice way for these players to get familiar with one another.

All of these workouts have featured Wilson with an array of his new and old receivers alike: Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, DJ Montgomery, and Jeff Smith.

We talked about the importance of these workouts and what it all means on Boy Green’s YouTube channel. You can check out the full video breakdown by clicking the link here.

A Very Busy Offseason Schedule

Play

Video Video related to zach wilson reveals secret sauce to extra jets workouts 2022-06-04T18:20:10-04:00

During Wilson’s first year he didn’t have much of an offseason with preparation for the 2021 NFL draft, interviews with teams, and all of the media involved with his rookie campaign.

However, this offseason provided his first opportunity to truly dedicate himself to his craft and refine some of the points of his game.

Wilson has a full schedule planned with his concert tour of visits, the Jets scheduled workouts, his first annual passing camp in early July, and he was invited to participate in the second annual Tight End University.

Wilson will be joined by new tight end, Tyler Conklin, who was also invited to participate. This will be another unique opportunity to build some chemistry, work with some of the best players in the NFL, and increase his cool factor in the league.

Speaking of that last point, Wilson does have a small vacation planned. He confirmed on The Exchange that he will be heading to Cabo to get some relaxation before the grind of the football season truly hits.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) confirmed that he will be flying out to Cabo after #Jets OTAs & mandatory minicamp which wraps up June 16. Although he'll be flying back to participate at @te_university which runs from June 22-24 ahead of training camp. #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/oAOlXDmS4V — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 2, 2022

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Proposed Trade Sees Jets Unload ‘Highly Coveted’ Playmaker to NFC