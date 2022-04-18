Jets QB Zach Wilson Reveals Viral New Hairstyle

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reported with the rest of his team to the facilities on Monday, April 18 for the official start of the offseason training activities.

Everyone expected him to show up, but what we didn’t expect was a brand new hairstyle.

After walking through the front door, an array of team photographers and videographers captured the first moments of Wilson walking down the hall.

Shortly thereafter Wilson’s new hairdo was captured and released on social media. It led the former BYU passer to post about it on his Instagram story asking his followers whether or not he should, “keep growing the back?”

It appears #Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) is employing a business in front, party in the back hair strategy here 🤔 #MulletTime #TakeFlight 📸 zachwilson on IG pic.twitter.com/LUmxIZCfvG — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 18, 2022

According to the Urban Dictionary, this particular hair configuration is a mullet which is commonly described as “business in front, party in the back.”

This sent Twitter ablaze with a variety of takeaways:

If Zach Wilson grows out a mullet he’s going for 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns #Jets https://t.co/sNNsfR5E92 — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) April 18, 2022

Jets content creator Matt O’Leary said if this indeed is a mullet haircut (hard to confirm 100 percent with the hat on), Wilson will throw for “5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.”

Swagger hair?! Elite numbers incoming??? https://t.co/psxTfp1Plq — nick aka (@Niwona_) April 18, 2022

There did seem to be a pep in his step and it’s hard to deny that the hair is solely responsible.

MULLET ZACH HAS ME FIRED UP FOR YEAR 2 #Jets https://t.co/WNrPGdKBDN — Oliver Cochrane (@OliverJCochrane) April 18, 2022

New year, new hair, and a massive improvement is incoming. It is just science.

Someone been hanging out with Dan Feeney https://t.co/MYoHiwEflU pic.twitter.com/L7WK0taecN — Blake (@blakenyjets) April 18, 2022

One fan noticed a stunning similarity to a resident mullet-wearing member of the Jets, Dan Feeney.

Should Zach Wilson grow his hair out? 👀 (via IG/zachwilson) pic.twitter.com/QPcTkznIha — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 18, 2022

A Massive Year Upcoming





Play



Mock Draft Monday: Emory Hunt with some DEEP Jets draft nuggets Boy Green was joined by Emory Hunt (Czar of the Football Gameplan): – Previewing the LARGEST NFL DRAFT GUIDE in football history! – Which players aren't getting the national love they deserve? – Easy vs tough evaluations? – Fresh 2-round Jets mock draft Make sure you like the video and smash that subscribe button! 2022-04-18T11:59:50Z

Football is a complicated sport, but for the Jets, it can be boiled down to one simple thing, the 2022 season and the future of the Jets all ride on the shoulders of their 22-year-old gunslinger.

In Wilson’s first season he had his fair share of ups and downs including an interception bonanza against the New England Patriots, a big injury, and a hot streak to end the season.

Now it’s about making the next step in his development and finding a sense of consistency on a game-to-game basis.

Credit Wilson for doing everything in his power to improve this offseason by traveling the United States to meet with his teammates in their hometown to get some extra work in. On top of chemistry, he will need a full comprehension of the playbook.

When that happens, Wilson will no longer be thinking, he will be reacting on the football field instead. We saw that last season in spurts during those moments he chose to improvise and make a backyard football play.

In the original Spiderman movie with Tobey Maguire from 2002, Aunt May has an appropriate line in the movie where she tells Peter Parker, “you aren’t Superman, you know?”

The other part of the maturation process for Wilson is to realize not every play has to be a touchdown. To translate it to baseball terms, getting a single isn’t a bad thing.

This is a marathon, not a sprint. Sometimes it is about the mistakes you don’t make, as opposed to the superstar plays you do.

Once that clicks for Wilson, the offense will start to flow and the ceiling will be the roof as Michael Jordan once famously said.

