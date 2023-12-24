Woody Johnson Makes Final Call on Robert Saleh’s Jets Future

The speculation is over.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson sat down with Brian Costello of the New York Post for an exclusive interview and revealed that the team is running it back in 2024.

“My decision is to keep them,” Johnson told Costello on Sunday, December 24 ahead of the Week 16 matchup with the Washington Commanders. “I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces.”

Johnson confirmed that both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas would be returning for the 2024 season.

Johnson Explains Reasoning Behind His Key Jets Decision

There had been mounting pressure outside of the organization that perhaps it was time for change.

Saleh has a 17-32 overall record as the Jets head coach since taking over back in 2021. Douglas has been here even longer, having been hired in 2019, and he has a 26-55 overall record.

Those winning percentages rank among the worst in team history.

Despite those lackluster records, Johnson cited continuity as a major reason for bringing the band back together for 2024.

“Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron [Rodgers] and the team we’ve got,” Johnson told Costello. “Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then we haven’t been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody’s job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better.”

The Jets’ current regime might be safe for now, but the pressure is on to win next season or else.

Saleh Responds, Key to Jets Turnaround Is Rodgers Magic

Following the Jets’ 30-28 win over the Commanders in Week 16, Saleh was asked about the report that he is now safe and will return next year.

“I’m always appreciative to get Woody’s support. There are a lot of things that we look back at from the season. A lot of things that we could do a lot better and a lot of things that we have learned from,” Saleh explained. “Obviously we have two more games to finish but with 2024 looming there is going to be a lot of excitement to go attack this thing again.”

Saleh did confirm that Woody had already told him before this report went public that he was safe.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked about the @BrianCoz exclusive that Woody Johnson said he’s safe & is returning in 2024: ‘Always appreciative to get @woodyjohnson4’s support’ + said there’s things they could’ve done better this year & things they’ve learned from He revealed… https://t.co/6GwTXbSFMs pic.twitter.com/XDWYHpAkET — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 24, 2023

“I think if you see Aaron Rodgers right now and the impact he’s having on the team and what he’s able to do with virtually no practice, it’s amazing,” Johnson explained to Costello. “He’s in the fourth quarter of the league year and he’s throwing like he’s practiced all year. When he starts practicing and gets the timing with receivers just perfect, I think you’re going to see some amazing things.”

The Jets activated Rodgers off of injured reserve but said he won’t return to the field this season. Instead, he took over the scout team this week to give the Jets’ defense a good look ahead of their matchup.

On the NFL on CBS broadcast, sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said Rodgers was talking smack to the defense and was lighting up the starters.

If you give him a couple more months of healing and time to build chemistry with his teammates, perhaps the Jets can still have that storybook ending with their veteran quarterback in 2024.