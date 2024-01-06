Jets Give Multi-Year Extension to Record-Breaking RB

The New York Jets got an early jump start on free agency.

NFL Insider Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network shared on X previously Twitter, that the green and white have signed running back Xazavian Valladay to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

In addition to that contract bump the team has also added two years to his contract to keep him under team control through the 2025 season.

Garafolo explained, “It’s the team’s way of getting a jump on the reserve/future deals we’ll see once the regular season is over.”

Jets Have an Intriguing Dart Throw in the Backfield

Valladay spent the summer with both the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Jets at the end of training camp.

Jets reporter Nick Faria said the Jets, “have liked the potential” of the 24-year-old running back “all year.”

He spent five years in college, four years with Wyoming, and his final season with Arizona State.

Valladay toted the rock over 841 times for 4,466 rushing yards. He was also involved in the passing game with 88 receptions for 873 receiving yards. During his collegiate career, he scored 39 total touchdowns.

In his final season, Valladay finished at the top of the record books in several categories. He led the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns (16) and rushed for a touchdown in eight straight games (most by a Sun Devil in 11 years).

In his scouting notebook, college football analyst Emory Hunt said that he possesses a “good all-around skillset” and can be a three-down player at the NFL level. Hunt labeled him as an “explosive” playmaker who is an “above average receiver.”

Jets Are Going to Have to Pay up for Breece Hall Sooner Rather Than Later

This might seem hard to believe but after Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, Breece Hall will have just completed his second professional season.

That means he will be halfway through his standard four-year rookie contract. Hall seemed upset on draft day back in 2022 that he wasn’t a first-round draft choice, but there is a secret benefit to not hearing your name called on the first day.

You reach unrestricted free agency faster.

When a player is drafted in the first round, they sign a four-year contract with a fifth-year team option. A player who is selected in any other round only signs a four-year deal.

Hall will be eligible to discuss a contract extension with the Jets following the 2024 season. At that point in time he will only have one year left on his deal.

The former Iowa State product is making $1.1 million in base salary this season and his average salary across the deal is $2.25 million. That figure ranks No. 32 among the highest-paid running backs in football, per Over The Cap.

The Jets better enjoy the wild discount on Hall now because that won’t last much longer. Eventually, the team will have to decide on whether they will extend him or trade him.

For context, the average salary for a top-five highest-paid running back is $13.94 million. That is a 600% increase on Hall’s current income.