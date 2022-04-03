Young Star WR ‘Is Name to Watch’ for Jets Blockbuster Trade: Report

The New York Jets continue to flip over every possible rock this offseason to attempt to pull off a blockbuster trade.
They have an insatiable thirst to make a big deal and after conversations at the NFL’s owner meetings, that hasn’t gone away despite missing out on former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill.
Are You Saying There Is a Chance?
Rich Cimini of ESPN provided a very interesting nugget in his April 3 column saying the Jets “continue to monitor the wide receiver market.”
Specifically, the “name to watch” according to Cimini is Tennessee Titans wide receiver, AJ Brown.
One of the reasons why the Titans could look to deal the talented playmaker is a “tight cap situation.”
According to Spotrac, Tennessee has the third-lowest cap space available in the NFL with just over $2 million.
The 24-year-old (who will be 25 by the start of the 2022 season) is due to receive a big-money extension. According to Cimini, his contract demands will likely reach “at least” $25 million per year on a new deal.
Also interestingly on April 2, the star wide receiver sent out some pretty cryptic tweets. It is unclear if that is in reference to his current predicament with the Titans, but speculation has run rampant on social media that it is directly associated with it.
Sometimes You Have to Risk It to Get the Biscuit
Since the Jets trade package for Hill became public, thanks to Adam Schefter of ESPN, that has seemingly set the standard for any possible wide receiver deal this offseason.
However, during general manager Joe Douglas’ open media availability, he wouldn’t rule out dipping into his first-round treasure chest to pull off a potential trade saying, “obviously it depends on who we are talking about but if it is the right opportunity we’ll consider any packages.”
According to Cimini, if the Titans were to trade Brown to the Jets, they’d be targeting that No. 10 overall pick as a centerpiece for a deal.
