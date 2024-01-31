Jets Bring Back Old Coach, Replace Assistant After One Year: Report

The New York Jets have brought back a familiar face.

CBS NFL Insider Josina Anderson shared on X previously Twitter that the team is “officially hiring” Carolina Panthers wide receiver coach Shawn Jefferson.

I’m told the #Jets are officially hiring Panthers WR coach Shawn Jefferson, per source. https://t.co/BXNJsby4dd — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 31, 2024

The Jets already have a wide receiver coach, Zach Azzani, who followed Nathaniel Hackett from the Denver Broncos this past offseason.

I asked Anderson on social media if Jefferson would be coming in under the same role with the Jets. She confirmed that Jefferson, “will be the Jets’ new WRs coach and he starts Monday.”

Yes. Shawn Jefferson will be the #Jets new WRs coach and he starts Monday, per source. https://t.co/QcrXuGbBnX — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 31, 2024

That left the future of Azzani as a member of the Jets coaching staff very much up in the air.

Some More Changes to the Jets Offensive Staff

Brian Costello of the New York Post said it “looks like he is out after one year” referencing Azzani after initially hearing the Anderson report.

However, he later changed his tune saying “it is unclear” if Azzani will stick around on the team in a “different role or if he will leave the Jets.” If he stuck around he would have to be reassigned to another position on the staff.

Source confirms that Shawn Jefferson is the new Jets WR coach, as @JosinaAnderson reported. It is unclear whether Zach Azzani, who held the position in 2023, will move into a different role or if he will leave the Jets. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) January 31, 2024

Jefferson has been coaching at the NFL level since 2006. During the last 18 years, he has been with six different NFL teams. That also included a stint with the Jets during the Adam Gase era from 2019 through 2020.

During that period, Jefferson served as both the assistant head coach and the WR coach.

Josina reports the Jets have hired Shawn Jefferson as their new WR coach. Zach Azzani was the WR coach last year. Looks like he is out after one year. Jefferson was with the Jets under Adam Gase in 2019-20. https://t.co/IEe1Xognlg — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) January 31, 2024

This is the second positional coaching change the Jets have made on the offensive side of the ball.

Earlier this offseason they let the contract of running backs coach Taylor Embree expire and they chose not to bring him back. They ended up hiring Tony Dews, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, to replace him in the same role.

A Pro Bowl Elevation for a Promising Jets Youngster

When the Pro Bowl rosters were announced, the Jets had two players crack the starting lineup. Cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams were each nominated for the second consecutive season.

On Tuesday, January 30 a new member of the Jets joined them according to an official press release from the team.

“Jermaine Johnson will make his first all-star appearance at the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games this week in Orlando, FL. Johnson, initially one of the Jets’ six Pro Bowl alternates, got the call from the league on Tuesday to join his two defensive teammates, replacing Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, who is unable to participate due to injury,” Jets senior reporter Eric Allen explained.

After the news became public, Johnson quickly took to social media saying, “Headed to my first Pro Bowl! All glory to GOD!”

Headed to my first Pro Bowl! All glory to GOD💯🙏🏾 https://t.co/s8gQX14TWl — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) January 30, 2024

The former Florida State product is coming off a career year in 2023. He finished with 7.5 sacks, 55 total tackles, an interception, and 16 quarterback hits. Johnson appeared and started in all 17 games during his sophomore season.

Johnson’s rookie campaign didn’t get off to a roaring start but much of that can be attributed to the reduction in playing time. He only played in 312 defensive snaps in 2022, but he doubled those figures in 2023 appearing in over 748 snaps.

More playing time equated to a ton more production. The Jets are hoping for a similar leap from former first-rounder Will McDonald in 2024.