Zach Wilson Is Among the 5 Things We Still Don’t Know Heading Into Jets Camp

The hype train is reaching near light speed as we inch closer and closer to New York Jets training camp.

We found out that fans will be back and will have a chance to attend over 8 practices in person for the first time since 2019.

Everyone has been waiting to see all of this “new” with the green and white next season. Recently we listed the top five things we are absolutely certain of heading into camp, but honestly there are a lot more things we don’t know than we do.

Questions About the Leaders on Both Sides of the Ball





5. Zach Wilson

How will he handle the pressure? Is he capable of making the jump from BYU to the NFL? Will he be ready to go?

Well, he’s going to have to be because there is no one else on the roster to delay his debut. Unless the Jets acquire a veteran quarterback late, and even then it would likely be too late for that insert player to fully understand and learn the offense to beat out Wilson.

This is the Wilson show and we’re just all here to watch it. We’ve heard a variety of comments both publicly and privately that Gang Green is just “over the moon” with the selection and they can’t wait to unleash him Week 1.

Will he become the star a lot of people believe he’ll be? There’s only one way to find out. You push him out of the nest and see if he flies. Shove him in the deep end of the pool and see if he swims. That’s what the Jets plan on doing to him this season.

4. What will the Jets get out of CJ Mosley?

The answer to this very question could have arguably one of the biggest impacts on how this season turns out. This is another question that we have no freaking idea what the answer is. How could anyone?

Mosley has played portions of a pair of contests in two calendar years.

On one hand, he’s gotten a chance to rest, rehab, and get his mind and body ready for a return. Although a pessimist would argue he has only gotten older and rustier.

The Jets are obviously banking on a return to form because they did little to improve the starters and depth. This is the equivalent of crossing your fingers and diving into a deep pool of murky water screaming out, “YOLO!” We’ll see how it plays out.

So Much Left Unanswered at This Point





3. Mike LaFleur’s offense?

It’ll be a carbon copy of the San Francisco 49ers running attack! No wait, it’ll be like his older brother’s (Matt LaFleur) with a special Aaron Rodgers sauce with passing all over the ballyard! Actually, we have no idea.

This is one of the more talented Jets offenses we’ve seen on paper in quite some time. Candidly that’s not saying much because there has been a lot of crap over the last decade, but still.

The one thing we can hope to see is a lot of points scored and after the last two years, it’ll be a welcomed sight at 1 Jets Drive.

2. How many rookies will steal starting gigs?

A fascinating question. Here are all the positions where it’s either possible or it’s going to happen:

Quarterback (1,000 percent)

Running back (maybe)

Wide receiver (certainly possible)

Offensive line (definitely)

Linebacker (we could see it)

Secondary (can’t rule it out)

Zach Wilson is a definite. Michael Carter has a chance in the backfield if he impresses over the next few weeks. It’s going to be really hard to keep Elijah Moore off the field. Alijah Vera-Tucker is an absolute lock at left guard to start.

Weakside linebacker is the spot to watch for either Hamsah Nasirildeen or Jamien Sherwood. In the secondary, the dark horse to watch is former undrafted free agent star Isaiah Dunn out of Oregon State at corner.

1. Will this pass rush be able to get home?

This is the biggest question left to be answered for the green and white. Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich are bringing over a proven 4-3 defensive scheme of getting after the passer.

The Jets invested a ton of moolah in free agency (Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins, and Vinny Curry). That’s on top of what they return in Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, and Foley Fatukasi.

There’s a lot of talent there, but will it equate to sacks, quarterback pressures, and a ton of chaos? No one knows the answer to that question. Although we do know the answer if the pass rush is unable to get home.

That means this secondary will be picked apart early and often throughout the 2021 campaign. We’ll get a few tastes throughout camp, the preseason, and in some of these joint practices but we’ll have to wait until Week 1 to see if the juice was worth the squeeze.

