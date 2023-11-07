Jets Urged to Bench QB Zach Wilson After ‘Embarrassing’ Game vs. Chargers

It might be time for the New York Jets to call an audible at the line of scrimmage.

Rich Cimini of ESPN described the offensive performance as “embarrassing” in Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. He also added that it was a “big regression” by starting quarterback Zach Wilson.

Matt O’Leary explained on X previously Twitter that if you’re the Jets “You have to try something different.” He advocated for the green and white to bench Wilson and replace him with veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian.

A Compelling Case for the Jets to Switch QBs

In Wilson’s three seasons in the NFL, he has appeared in 29 games and has made 30 starts. Technically Week 1 of the 2023 season was a full game because he replaced Aaron Rodgers after four plays in the first quarter.

During that stretch of time, Wilson has thrown 20 touchdown passes.

Interestingly enough, Siemian has also started 30 games during his NFL career. O’Leary noted that over that same stretch of time, the veteran passer has logged 42 touchdown passes.

“Trevor Siemian who I don’t think is a great quarterback. I don’t. He has 42 passing touchdowns in 30 starts. He has more than doubled Zach Wilson. 1.4 passing touchdowns per game versus 0.67. That’s more than double the output. The offense can not get the ball into the end zone. For trying something different, you just have to try something different,” O’Leary said.

Both Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian have 30 starts Zach Wilson TD passes: 20

Wilson and Tim Boyle are technically the only two quarterbacks signed to the 53-man roster. Siemian is on the expanded 16-man practice squad. For him to become the starting quarterback the Jets would have to add him to the main roster and then release someone else to free up a spot.

Issues Continue to Plague Wilson on the Jets in 2023

On one hand we have witnessed a different Wilson this season. He has cut down on the interceptions with only one over his last 219 pass attempts.

However, he has been incredibly loose with the football fumbling it eight times over the last five games, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Some of those problems could be a bit easier to swallow if the offense was putting up gaudy numbers, but they aren’t. The Jets have scored eight offensive touchdowns through the first eight games of the season. That is the second lowest total through that time span in franchise history.

Good lord! @stephenasmith absolutely tore into #Jets QB Zach Wilson after the loss to the #Chargers: ‘He’s scared for a different reason, the brother know he ain’t ready, he know he don’t belong where he is, he know he doesn’t deserve to be the starting quarterback for a… pic.twitter.com/736N1JP6rJ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 7, 2023

Stephen A. Smith tore Wilson apart during a segment on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday November 7.

“Zach Wilson has lost four fumbles in two weeks. You’re the quarterback of the New York Jets. You’ve lost four fumbles in two weeks, and you lost two last night and fumbled three times [in the LA Chargers game],” Smith explained. “In his case he is scared for a different reason, the brother know he ain’t ready, he know he don’t belong where he is, he know he doesn’t deserve to be the starting quarterback of a National Football League team and that’s the reality of the situation.”

Wilson wasn’t supposed to be the starting quarterback for the Jets in 2023. All the powers that be agreed that he should sit a year and reset. However, Rodgers blew his Achilles out four plays into the season and an audible had to be called at the line of scrimmage.

Heading into Week 10 it’s time for the Jets to call another audible at the line of scrimmage, a quarterback change to someone else. Something ain’t working and a QB change could spark an offense that is currently stuck in the mud.