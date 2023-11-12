Jets Make Final Decision on Benching of QB Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson will remain the QB1 for the New York Jets.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed the news in a column posted on Saturday, November 11.

“The New York Jets are not planning to bench QB Zach Wilson, barring a disaster, a Jets source shared.”

Outside of the organization there has been mounting pressure from fans and media alike to make a quarterback change. However, Russini said the belief among key team decision makers is that “Wilson still has the most upside” of their quarterback options on the team.

The goal of the Jets “remains” ending the NFL’s longest active playoff drought and hoping that Aaron Rodgers will be ready to return at some point in 2023.

All the Eggs in the Wilson and Rodgers’ Basket

Last season Wilson was benched on multiple occasions for a lack of confidence, poor play, and a bubbling situation in the locker room.

While the Jets overall offensive numbers this season are poor, Wilson has done a much better job of cutting back on interceptions. He has the NFL’s longest active pass attempt streak without tossing a pick in 2023.

The green and white have played eight games this season. In six of the eight contests, the Jets have either won the game or lost by a single score.

The coaching staff has pointed to both of those fun facts in defense of Wilson this season.

However, you could make a very strong argument that Wilson is playing far too conservatively. Throwing picks is bad, but when you’re struggling to score points sometimes it is worth it to risk it to get the biscuit.

Fans and the coaching staff might be a bit more accepting of interceptions if it also resulted in some more points on the scoreboard.

Zach currently has the NFL's longest pass attempt streak without an interception. The #Jets coaches are likely praising him for that, but to me that has been a detriment to the offense. Let him go out there and play without thinking the world will come to an end if he throws an…

Can Wilson Recapture the Early Season Magic?

The former BYU passer has shown flashes of being the No. 2 overall pick this season. In the Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson had the best performance of his career.

Wilson was 28-of-39 for 245 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He outdueled Patrick Mahomes and nearly led the Jets to the improbable win.

However, those flashes have been few and far between.

Although some would argue that is because of the current environment around Wilson.

“It’s hard for me to evaluate Zach Wilson when your second receiver doesn’t catch the ball at an above 50 percent clip. When the right tackle is being walked back to the quarterback as if he’s not there like he’s a cone. You talk about guys not getting separation. If I’m defending the New York Jets, I’m just going to stack the box, and double Garrett Wilson. Let Allen Lazard beat me,” former Jets linebacker Bart Scott said emphatically on SNY TV.

Bart Scott shares his thoughts on the struggles with Zach Wilson & the #Jets offense 💯

Scott said one of the biggest issues with the Jets is a lack of a No. 2 target at wide receiver on offense. He believes the aggressiveness at the trade deadline at the wide receiver position was an admission by the Jets staff that they didn’t do a good enough job.