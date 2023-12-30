Jets Insider Offers Blunt Update on ‘Checked out’ Zach Wilson

The New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson appear to be heading for a divorce this offseason.

Rich Cimini of ESPN provided a very blunt update on the talented quarterback during an appearance on “The Michael Kay Show” on Thursday, December 28.

“Yeah, I’d be surprised if he plays next week against New England. That’s not concussion… I mean I guess they can say it’s concussion related. [I] just have a feeling that he probably just wants to end it right now,” Cimini explained. “I just think Zach is checked out, I really do. I’ll just be blunt about it. I think after the beating he took in that Miami game, given the state of the Jets offensive line, I think neither side wants to put him out there.”

Jets QB Decision for the Patriots Game

Wilson has missed the last two games because of the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was originally injured during the Week 15 Miami Dolphins contest.

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked on Friday, December 29 if Wilson is fully healthy would he be the starting quarterback for the regular season finale against the Patriots.

“We’ll see where he is at. He will definitely be a part of the discussion, we just need to get him healthy first,” Saleh explained.

That seems to be slightly off from what Saleh said originally when Wilson was handed back the starting job on Wednesday, December 6.

Saleh emphatically stated that Wilson would be the starter for the rest of the year barring injury. However, when asked a few weeks later if he is healthy would he start, Saleh seemingly kicked the can down the road.

Cimini said coming off of that press conference, “IMO [in my opinion]: all things considered, it feels like [Trevor] Siemian again.”

This would be Siemian’s third consecutive starting appearance if he suits up against the Patriots.

He has completed 58.6% of his passes, throwing for 654 passing yards, and has a two-touchdown to four-interception ratio.

Discussing the Future of Wilson on the Jets

Cimini thinks that Wilson, “will be playing elsewhere next year as a backup.”

One of the reasons Cimini doesn’t think we will see Wilson in the final game of the Jets 2023 season is because of the team’s offseason plans.

“I don’t think there is any reason for him to go out there. From a Jets perspective, they probably don’t want him to go out there because his last full-game performance, which was that Houston game he played the best game of his career, and what little trade value he has probably was enhanced a little bit by that performance. So I think from a Jets perspective, I do believe they are going to trade him in the offseason. They aren’t going to get much, I would say a sixth-round pick maybe a fifth [rounder],” Cimini said.

Cimini made a compelling argument that putting Wilson out there against New England “could only hurt his trade value.”

Wilson has thrown 25 interceptions across his three seasons in the NFL. 28% of those interceptions [seven] have come in games against the Patriots.