Jets Make Final Call on QB Zach Wilson for Bills Rematch

The New York Jets have made a final call on their quarterback plans for the Week 14 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced during his media availability on Monday, December 5 that things will be “status quo.”

Mike White will be QB1, veteran Joe Flacco will serve as the backup, and second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to be a healthy scratch.

Jets Will Have to Win Without Zach Wilson

Jets Insider: Mike White future as QB1, Bills rematch, Zach Wilson questions LIVE: Boy Green is joined by #Jets Insider Will Parkinson to talk about Mike White's future, the #Bills rematch, & some interesting Zach Wilson comments. 2022-12-05T21:00:07Z

This will be the third straight game that Wilson is inactive on game day.

The former BYU passer was benched after a dismal performance versus the New England Patriots on November 20. Gang Green only managed three points offensively and averaged 2.5 inches on offense in the second half.

Saleh called the performance “inexcusable” and later in the week changed quarterbacks going with fan-favorite Mike White.

However, prior to the bye, Wilson delivered in the first matchup with the Bills:

18-of-25 (72 percent completion percentage)

101.1 quarterback rating

One touchdown

At the end of the game, Wilson converted a key third down on a pass to wide receiver Denzel Mims that kept the clock moving.

Ultimately the Jets pulled off the unbelievable upset winning 20-17 and in the process changed the direction/perception of their season.

This time around the Jets will have to try and pull off the first sweep of the Bills since 2016 with White at quarterback.

Robert Saleh Drops Some Major Jets QB Hints

Despite playing White and Flacco above Wilson for the Week 14 matchup with the Bills, head coach Robert Saleh reiterated that the plan is still for Wilson to return to the football field for the Jets in 2022:

“I’m still right there with that same intent. Zach has been doing everything right and has been putting in the extra work after practice. He is really working on trying to put all his fundamentals together.

Zach Wilson is the scout team quarterback and it’s all about getting completions [in practice] against our defense. Just get completions and regain the confidence that we know he’s capable of and all the different things he’s capable of as a quarterback. The intent is to still get him back on the football field.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh reiterated that the intent is still to get Zach Wilson back on the football field this season, ‘he’s been putting in the extra work’ + when asked if Mike White could ‘ruin that plan’ he smiled, ‘is that a back door hypothetical?’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/ZU5ZJwwx7Y — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 5, 2022

Saleh was pressed by reporters about why he would continue trying to make that happen when White has been playing good football.

“This is Mike’s opportunity to make noise. You never ask how your opportunities come, you just take advantage of your opportunity and do the best that you can. We have all the faith in Mike and we have three pretty damn good ones [quarterbacks]. While Zach Wilson is focusing on reconnecting and working on all the things that he is capable of, right now it’s Mike’s opportunity.”

A reporter then said, “so Mike White could ruin that plan then if I’m understanding correctly?”

Saleh responded with a laugh, “is that a backdoor hypothetical?”

In other words, a wise man once said that everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. The goal is to get Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, back on the football field.

However if White continues to play at a really high level then the Jets will be forced to change their plan and play the hot hand. That is essentially what Saleh said without saying it at his presser on Monday, December 5.

So far White has performed extremely well in his two starts this season: