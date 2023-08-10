Jets Make Final Call on Zach Wilson Ahead of Panthers Game

Zach Wilson will get his second straight start in the preseason for the New York Jets when they travel to play the Carolina Panthers on Saturday August 12.

How much he will play is still to be determined.

“I’m not going to put a number on it [how long Wilson will play in the game], obviously we’d like to get more snaps, but we’ll see how it goes,” head coach Robert Saleh told the media on Wednesday August 9.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh was non-committal on how much Zach Wilson would play vs #Panthers on Saturday, ‘I’m not going to put a number on it, obviously we’d like to get more snaps but we’ll see how it goes’ + Tim Boyle will be the only other active NYJ QB for the game 🎥 @nyjets… pic.twitter.com/m0DyuqZagI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 9, 2023

Limited Choices for Jets QB Reps

The team announced on August 7 that they had waived veteran quarterback Chris Streveler. The popular backup quarterback injured his thumb and underperformed against the Cleveland Browns in the preseason opener.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said he “cleared” waivers with that injury designation which means technically he returns to the team via injured reserve.

QB Chris Streveler cleared waivers with an injury designation and reverts to the #Jets IR. The Jets claimed OT Grant Hermanns off waivers from the Bucs. He was on the Jets’ roster in 21-22. They released OT Yodny Cajuste (injured). — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 8, 2023

That left the Jets with only three quarterbacks on the 90-man roster: Aaron Rodgers, aforementioned Wilson, and Tim Boyle.

When Saleh was asked if the team is considering adding another arm to that bullpen, he pretty much ended that speculation.

“No, I think we are good for now,” Saleh said. “As of now I think there is more pressing needs elsewhere. It doesn’t mean we won’t [eventually add a quarterback], but as of now camp is kind of catching up to us a bit.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked about the possibility of adding a 4th QB with Chris Streveler on IR, ‘no I think we’re good for now’ + ‘as of now I think there are more pressing needs elsewhere’ 👀 ‘it doesn’t mean we won’t’ [potentially add another QB] but said as of now they’re… pic.twitter.com/B5ncxJl5wX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 9, 2023

Saleh confirmed that Rodgers will participate in the joint practices against the Panthers, but he won’t play in the preseason game on Saturday.

That leaves the Jets with two quarterbacks to get through the game in Wilson and Boyle. Logic tells you it would be a 50-50 split with playing time. One of the quarterbacks plays the first half and the other one plays the second half, but that proposed plan wasn’t confirmed by Saleh during media availability.

Last week against the Browns, Wilson was in for three drives and participated in 11 plays in total. Boyle on the other hand got five drives and appeared in 20 total plays during that same contest.

Streveler played the entire fourth quarter of the Browns preseason game.

Bryce Young Set to Make Panthers Debut vs. Jets

The No. 1 overall pick in the first round of April’s draft will make his football playing debut against the Jets on Saturday August 12.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich confirmed to the media that former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will play in the preseason opener against New York.

Frank Reich says Bryce Young will play in next Saturday’s preseason opener against the Jets. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 6, 2023

Young faced off against the Jets during the scheduled joint practice on Wednesday August 9 and Rodgers came away impressed.

“I saw him in the last two-minute drive, I like the kid a lot. We share an agent, so I’ve known about him for a long time. I loved watching him in college, I like his demeanor, I like his movement, I like the way he throws. So, I think Carolina is in good hands,” Rodgers told the media.

Rodgers was then asked if he would have any advice to share with Young as he’s embarking on his NFL career.

“Be gentle with yourself, it’s a long journey. It feels like every little snap and practice is the end of the world if it doesn’t go right [but] it’s just not true,” Rodgers explained. “It’s a long journey, it’s about holding onto your confidence, and enjoying the ride [and] the little things every day. I think he has a great head on his shoulders, and he’ll be just fine.”