Boy Green Daily: Connor McGovern Selflessness, Jets New QB Situation vs Panthers

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we react to the updated quarterback situation for the New York Jets heading into the Carolina Panthers game. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Italy Jet. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Aaron Rodgers fires back at offensive line criticisms.

The Chazz Surratt love seems real from Jets.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shares practice notes.

“Hard Knocks” episode one recap.

Social Post of the Day

Connor McGovern revealed during his open media availability on Wednesday, August 9 that the team actually told him they’d be drafting a center in the draft.

McGovern knew that before signing and has taken great pride in helping Joe Tippmann learn the NFL game. The clip from his interview is going viral on Twitter:

Uber cool story: #Jets center Connor McGovern said the team told him before he signed that they were drafting a youngster (Joe Tippmann) + CM said the competition has made him better + also said if part of his legacy is helping out Tipp, then awesome, ‘if I can turn him into a… pic.twitter.com/qTaTk3l00S — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 9, 2023

ICYMI

Join more than 85 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

Head coach Robert Saleh said this Panthers week could determine who the starter at center ends up being for the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Who will be the #Jets starting center in Week 1 against the #Bills on Monday Night Football on September 11?#TakeFlight #BillsMafia @Italy_Jet @HeavyOnSports — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 9, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!