Zach Wilson on Historic Pace Heading Into Jets-Chargers Game

Zach Wilson’s reputation around the league through his first two seasons was being a turnover monster. However, this year the former BYU product has turned things around with the New York Jets.

Over the last five games, Wilson has only thrown one interception. He is one of only two quarterbacks this season that have only tossed one pick in their last 170+ passing attempts.

Here's a stat I just looked up. There are only 2 quarterbacks that have thrown one interception in their last 170+ passing attempts this season:#Jets QB Zach Wilson (170)#Texans QB CJ Stroud (237) That's the list. #TakeFlight @nyjets pic.twitter.com/9uyh18cdIy — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 3, 2023

“Jets Today” noted on X previously Twitter that “It is the fewest interceptions in a 5-game stretch since his rookie season.”

In his last 170 pass attempts which spans over the last 5 #Jets games, Zach Wilson has thrown 1 interception. It is the fewest interceptions in a 5 game stretch since his rookie season. pic.twitter.com/77WdQyqnT5 — Jets Today (@NYJetsToday_) November 2, 2023

Wilson Has Evolved as the Jets QB in 2023

In the first 24 games of Wilson’s career with the Jets he tossed 22 interceptions. He was too loosey-goosey with the ball and didn’t value possessions.

Something has clicked over the last five games with Wilson reigning it in but also executing the offense.

It hasn’t been dynamic by any means. The Jets are No. 30 in total offensive yards per game, No. 31 in passing yards per game, and Gang Green averages only 18 points per game [No. 26 in the NFL].

At least he has stopped turning the ball over. That’s progress. Despite the not so dynamic offensive numbers, the Jets have won in spite of it.

The Jets have won three straight and sit at 4-3 in the thick of the AFC playoff race. However as many have pointed out, this recipe for winning isn’t sustainable over the long term.

