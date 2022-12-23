Jets QB Zach Wilson Gets Called out Amid ‘Embarrassing’ Benching

We may have witnessed the end of an era.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had one of the worst games of his professional career against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

One Twitter user called the performance “embarrassing” and said we’re getting “cooked” in the “biggest game of the” season.

Gang Green lost 19-3 and their playoff hopes are on full life support at 7-8 with just two games to go.

Wilson never looked right going 9-of-18 (50 percent completion percentage), threw for 92 passing yards, averaged 5.1 yards per attempt, and threw an interception.

Analysts Unleash on Zach Wilson in Jets-Jags Postgame

With 3:31 remaining in the third quarter, Wilson remained on the bench and the Jets inserted practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler into the game.

Head coach Robert Saleh said in the postgame that it was a ploy to create a spark on offense. However, with how much success the former CFL star had, they decided to keep him in for the rest of the game.

After the contest came to its conclusion the NFL on Prime panel unloaded on Wilson.

Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said Wilson’s career in New York “is over” and one of the main reasons is because “he has lost the locker room.”

Analyst and former star corner Richard Sherman hasn’t been a Wilson supporter for a long time firmly said, “the time for excuses is over.”

Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth felt some empathy for Wilson and the position he is in. The big man said, “I honestly feel bad for the kid.”

The @NFLonPrime crew on #Jets QB Zach Wilson: Ryan Fitzpatrick: "His career is done in New York + he has lost the locker room"@RSherman_25: "The time for excuses is over"@AndrewWhitworth: "He is about to get lit up, I honestly feel bad for the kid."#TakeFlight — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 23, 2022

Jets Fans Have Had Enough of Zach Wilson

Streveler did enter the game and provide the offense a spark. While they didn’t score any points he did help the team move the ball.

Grant Paulsen on Twitter showed a video clip of Streveler hitting veteran tight end CJ Uzomah for an explosive. It went for 30 yards, but upon further review, any average quarterback would have gotten a 72-yard touchdown out of the play.

Paulsen said this is a clear “referendum” on Wilson that Jets fans would be that excited over a “horrendous throw that cost the team a walk-in” touchdown because it was simply for positive yards.

This is the single worst pass that has ever gotten a QB a standing ovation. What a referendum on Zach Wilson that Jets fans were elated over this horrendous throw that cost the team a walk-in TD just because it was for positive yards. pic.twitter.com/hDhFKgAf2J — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 23, 2022

The Jet Press said that Wilson is really going to go down as one of the “biggest QB busts in NFL history.”

Zach Wilson really going to go down as one of the biggest QB busts in NFL history. Man. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) December 23, 2022

Bill Simmons went on Twitter and called this a “legendary” performance by the former BYU product. He said that he isn’t sure if it’s possible to have a “worst fan experience” at a home game for an NFL team.

This is a legendary Zach Wilson performance. I don’t know if it’s possible to have a worse fan experience at a home NFL game unless the Jets were also shooting dog shit into the stands with a T-shirt cannon. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 23, 2022

Connor Hughes of SNY said this high-profile quarterback benching considering the circumstances “tells you the story of this season” and emphatically stated that the QB position “held” them back “all year.”

Zach Wilson getting benched in the #Jets only prime time game for Chris Streveler with the season on the line tells you the story of this season. So much talent on offense. So much talent on defense. They were held back by the QB position all year. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 23, 2022

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic called this the “official end of the Zach Wilson era, it’s over.”

Tonight was the official end of the Zach Wilson era. It's over. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 23, 2022

Perhaps the most damning part of this entire equation is anytime another quarterback has stepped in for Wilson they have found immediate success. Nick Wright pointed that fun fact out on social media which spells a very uncertain future for Wilson in New York.