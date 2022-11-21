Jets Leave Door Open for CFL Champion to Replace Zach Wilson at QB

The New York Jets have opened up the doors for a potential quarterback change ahead of this week’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced at his Monday, November 21 press conference that, “we are keeping everything on the table over the next couple of days” in terms of his quarterback situation.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said 'we are keeping everything on the table over the next couple of days' + he refused to commit to Zach Wilson as his starter for #Bears game, 'not right now, not until I'm done evaluating everything'

When specifically asked if he was willing to commit to Zach Wilson as his QB1 on Sunday he responded, “not right now, not until I’m done evaluating everything.”

Who the Heck Will Start at QB for the Jets vs. The Bears?

A few weeks ago the Jets made a weirdly timed change on their quarterback depth chart.

Joe Flacco, who had served as the primary backup, was shifted to the third string. While Mike White was elevated to QB2.

Although Saleh said at the time this was a move to put White in a position to get more reps only if Wilson got hurt.

When pressed further about the quarterback situation during his Monday presser about who would start if Wilson is benched Saleh said, “everyone is on the table.”

That seemingly opened the door for not only Flacco to get back into the mix but also fan-favorite Chris Streveler who is on the practice squad.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh confirmed that Zach Wilson is aware that he isn't guaranteed to start vs #Bears + when asked if Mike White would be the guy if ZW is benched he said, 'everyone is on the table' seemingly opening door for both Joe Flacco & Chris Streveler

Saleh seemed to indicate that he will take the next 24-36 hours to make a decision at quarterback and will likely announce that decision during his Wednesday press conference.

Chris Streveler Will Provide What the Jets Are Looking For

Is it possible for a practice squad player to rise up to QB1?

Saleh said at his presser that he is going to try to do anything within his power to see if he can get this offense going a little bit.

Whether that means changing up the wide receiver depth chart or shuffling the offensive line around. Saleh stated that the Jets have a “championship-quality defense” and saying it without saying it, they don’t want to waste it with a bad offense.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said everything is on the table, 'trying to see how we can get this offense going a little bit: whether it's making movement at WR, maybe shuffling the OL, it's not just the QB that's being evaluated' + 'we've got a championship quality defense'

If Saleh is looking for a spark, Streveler is the perfect guy to create that.

He did it during the preseason and that sparked a pair of game-winning drives and some buzz among the fan base.

The former CFL champion scored five total touchdowns, threw for over 277 passing yards, got it going on the ground with 71 rushing yards, and had an insane 73 percent completion percentage.

There is obviously a big jump from the preseason versus regular season football, but the only way to know if he can do it is by throwing him out there.

Flacco is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. White had his moment in the sun and outside of that Hall of Fame game versus the Cincinnati Bengals has looked very average.

If the Jets are going to bench Wilson and it seems like they’re very much leaning in that direction, perhaps Streveler is the it’s so crazy strategy that it might work midseason.

He is more mobile than the other options and is as close to Wilson as you can get which shouldn’t change the structure of the offense which should make things easier in a potential transition.