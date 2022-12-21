Video of Zach Wilson’s Christmas Gift to Jets O-Line Goes Viral

One polarizing New York Jets figure got very festive this holiday season.

It appears that quarterback Zach Wilson “hooked up” his offensive line ahead of Christmas. Starting right guard Nate Herbig shared the six-second clip to his Instagram story on Wednesday, December 21.

In the viral video clip, Herbig tells Wilson who is shown on camera, “oh man, I appreciate you, man.”

Zach Wilson hooked his oline up this Christmas 🎅🏼👀 (🎥: Nate Herbid/IG) pic.twitter.com/YfBhWKHaxH — 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙅𝙚𝙩𝙨 (@HomeoftheJets1) December 21, 2022

During the short video, Herbig reveals what appears to be nine brand-new scooters for his offensive line.

Zach Wilson Pulled a Page out of Bills QB Josh Allen’s Playbook

It was a really nice gesture from Wilson who continues to make strides off of the field to help make up for the accountability issues that were partly to blame for his benching back in late November.

Wilson wasn’t the only AFC East starting quarterback to go that route for his offensive line. It appears Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen also gifted his hog mollies with custom scooters.

Josh Allen gifted his offensive line custom Bills scooters 👏 🎁 pic.twitter.com/02MV4Hj9yu — PFF (@PFF) December 21, 2022

Herbig didn’t reveal any additional details about the scooters, but some more digging revealed some stunning information.

PHAT Rides sells fat tire scooters starting at $2,995 however the price can get even more expensive depending on what custom accessories you add on.

The Zach Wilson Christmas gifts are in. A++ https://t.co/dppWKdEAHq — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 21, 2022

Connor Hughes of SNY gave Wilson an outstanding A++ grade on Twitter for the impressive Christmas gift.

Some fans seemed to genuinely love the gesture by Wilson to get in the holiday spirit.

True leader right here https://t.co/1JG5HRtW8K — Brock Decker (@BrockDecker15) December 21, 2022

Some others decided to make jokes at his expense on social media.

Shouldve hooked them up w more wins😂😂😂😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/pz4L00CJfl — Caden (@IssaLoop) December 21, 2022

One Twitter user said the gesture “reeks of desperation.”

This reeks of desperation https://t.co/wm63X4OA6n — Pistol Pete (@Bigg_Pete69) December 21, 2022

Offensive Line Can Return the Favor vs. Jaguars

The offensive line doesn’t have to run to the stores to get a gift for Wilson. Instead, they need to focus on doing their jobs.

The Jets have been in a massive slump since the bye and one of the main culprits is the implosion of the offensive line.

Over the last five games, Gang Green has given up 14 sacks. There has been constant pressure on whoever the quarterback’s face is and that has resulted in incompletions, failed drives, and not enough points on the scoreboard.

In addition to the leaky track record in pass protection, the running game has been wildly inconsistent.

In three out of the last five games, the Jets as a team have rushed for less than 77 yards. That lack of a presence in the running game has made Gang Green a one-dimensional offense.

When that has occurred, opposing defenses have been able to tee off on the Jets.

Obviously, Gang Green’s trenches have been destroyed by injuries throughout the entire 2022 season, but up until this recent stretch they have found a way to survive.

If the Jets have any realistic hopes of ending their 11-year playoff drought the offensive line has to clean up their act. If they don’t, the Jets are going to leave this 2022 season with their tail tucked between their legs.