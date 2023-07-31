Jets Make Final Call on Zach Wilson Ahead of Browns Game

Zach Wilson will play in the New York Jets’ preseason opener versus the Cleveland Browns on Thursday August 3.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that during his media availability on Sunday, July 30.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said Zach Wilson WILL PLAY in the Hall of Fame game vs the #Browns on Thursday!#TakeFlight #JetsCamp — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 30, 2023

Last week Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said he was “skeptical” that the former BYU product would play because of all of the backup offensive linemen expected to be in the game.

.@ZackBlatt said from what he’s hearing the #Jets aren’t going to play anybody ‘important’ in the Hall of Fame game next Thursday vs #Browns, ‘I can’t really tell if Zach Wilson will play’ said he’s leaning towards that he won’t ‘especially if you’re only playing backup OL’ +… pic.twitter.com/CZsbxTmFUD — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 28, 2023

Rich Cimini of ESPN said something similar in a column posted on Sunday, July 30, “Wilson will get plenty of work, though it would be a mild surprise if he plays Thursday night in the Hall of Fame Game. That could be the Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler show.”

Saleh Makes Bold Call for Jets Preseason Plans

Play

On Sunday, Saleh said he isn’t anticipating “any of” his starters playing and said a couple of select veterans will also not suit up “for that matter.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said expect to see a lot of young guys vs #Browns in Hall of Fame game, ‘not anticipating any of our starters playing & a couple of vets for that matter’ + did confirm we’ll see Zach Wilson 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/V8MMnjE9iH — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 30, 2023

During an appearance on “The Michael Kay Show” on Thursday, July 27, Saleh said if Aaron Rodgers or any of his starters play at all this preseason it’ll be in the finale versus the New York Giants on Saturday, August 26.

Saleh instead pointed to the joint practices that are scheduled with the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively as the reason why. He believes his starters should get enough work during those opportunities that they won’t need the preseason.

Wow #Jets HC Robert Saleh told @RealMichaelKay that if Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) or any of his starters are going to play in the preseason it’ll be in the #Giants game on Saturday August 26 + he seems pretty satisfied w/ the work his starters will get in the joint practices… pic.twitter.com/UTXdg3YmmX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 28, 2023

Instead, Saleh said to expect a lot of young players specifically in this Browns game, but perhaps overall throughout the preseason process.

Mekhi Becton Jets 2023 Debut Is on the Calendar

Wilson won’t be the only former Jets first-round pick suiting up on Thursday night. Saleh also confirmed that the team is anticipating Mekhi Becton playing in the preseason opener.

Over the last two calendar years, Becton has only played in 48 snaps due to a wide array of injuries. The Jets declined his fifth-year option back in May which transformed the upcoming 2023 season into a contract year.

The former Louisville product has plenty to play for not only in the preseason but during the entire 2023 campaign.

Duane Brown has been at practice working off to the side and there is no clear timetable for his return. The 37-year-old who will turn 38 before the start of the 2023 season is the projected starter at left tackle.

However, Saleh gave an incredibly lukewarm endorsement for the veteran during media availability on Sunday, July 30.

The head ball coach said the team is expecting him back, paused briefly, and then said “at some point.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said veteran OT Duane Brown is coming along, but he still doesn't have a timetable on his return, "we're expecting him back at some point."#TakeFlight #JetsCamp — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 30, 2023

That didn’t sound encouraging at all, but the Jets don’t play an actual football game that counts until Monday, September 11 on Monday Night Football versus the Buffalo Bills so there is still time.

As long as Brown is out, Becton in theory has a chance to potentially steal his starting gig back. That starts on Thursday against Cleveland.

This offseason the Jets’ big man has undergone an impressive physical transformation that has him in the best shape of his life.

#Jets OT Mekhi Becton (@BigTicket73) told @eallenjets that he has wanted to make this body transformation for a while but he felt like he didn’t have the right team around him, ‘I had to change the seats at my metaphorical table’ + ‘I revamped everything: I got a new trainer, a… pic.twitter.com/eQmslzhIWZ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 5, 2023

However, he will have to prove it on the field, not on social media in a tank top and shorts, if he wants to take the next step in his NFL career. Ultimately the proof will be in the pudding and the ball is in Becton’s court.

If he stays healthy, the big man will be handsomely rewarded next offseason by someone with a bag of money. If the injury problems persist, Becton could be on his way out of the league sooner rather than later.