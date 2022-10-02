Zach Wilson Delivers in Clutch During Dramatic Jets Win: He Has ‘Arrived’

It wasn’t pretty and quite frankly at times it was downright ugly but QB Zach Wilson found a way to deliver in the clutch when his team needed him most.

The New York Jets secured a dramatic comeback win in the fourth quarter over the Pittsburgh Steelers winning 24-20.

Zach Wilson Has Officially Arrived for the Jets

If you just look at the box score from this contest you likely won’t be impressed.

Wilson was 18-of-36 for 252 passing yards and tossed two interceptions. The second-year quarterback finished with a 59 QBR and looked rusty coming off of a massive layoff.

However, his performance goes beyond the stats, in key moments throughout the game Wilson displayed the potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic put it best on Twitter: since the Jets walked away with the victory the only stat that truly matters is the game-winning drive in the final quarter.

Wilson was 5-of-5 for 57 yards and the Jets scored a touchdown to take the lead. Ultimately the defense held serve and Gang Green is now 2-2 on the season.

Since the #Jets won, the only Zach Wilson stat that really matters today: 5/5 for 57 yards on a game-winning scoring drive in the fourth quarter. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 2, 2022

After Wilson delivered in the clutch social media was set ablaze stating that QB1 has officially arrived:

Zach Wilson has arrived. And he’s beautiful. https://t.co/Bo6ZM1SjD8 — Brandon Ramirez (@espnbrandon) October 2, 2022

Twitter user Jarred said Wilson has officially arrived baby “let’s f****** go!”

Zach Wilson has officially arrived baby let’s fucking go #TakeFlight — Jarred (@13robeck) October 2, 2022

