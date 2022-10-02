Zach Wilson Delivers in Clutch During Dramatic Jets Win: He Has ‘Arrived’

It wasn’t pretty and quite frankly at times it was downright ugly but QB Zach Wilson found a way to deliver in the clutch when his team needed him most.
The New York Jets secured a dramatic comeback win in the fourth quarter over the Pittsburgh Steelers winning 24-20.
Zach Wilson Has Officially Arrived for the Jets
If you just look at the box score from this contest you likely won’t be impressed.
Wilson was 18-of-36 for 252 passing yards and tossed two interceptions. The second-year quarterback finished with a 59 QBR and looked rusty coming off of a massive layoff.
However, his performance goes beyond the stats, in key moments throughout the game Wilson displayed the potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic put it best on Twitter: since the Jets walked away with the victory the only stat that truly matters is the game-winning drive in the final quarter.
Wilson was 5-of-5 for 57 yards and the Jets scored a touchdown to take the lead. Ultimately the defense held serve and Gang Green is now 2-2 on the season.
After Wilson delivered in the clutch social media was set ablaze stating that QB1 has officially arrived:
Twitter user Jarred said Wilson has officially arrived baby “let’s f****** go!”
This is a developing story and we’ll provide details as they become available.