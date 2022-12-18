Jets Fans React to Viral Clip of Zach Wilson Amid Tough Lions Loss

On Sunday, December 18, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson returned to the starting lineup for the first time in a month.

During the game versus the Detroit Lions, there were some incredible highs and some incredible lows.

With the Jets down 7-0 early in the second quarter without much inspiring offense to that point, Wilson pulled out a homerun ball that tied up the game.

With 14:16 on the clock in the second quarter, Wilson faked the handoff rolled out to the left, turned back to his right, and fired a rainbow shot from the Lions 48 yard line all the way to the 10-yard line.

Veteran tight end CJ Uzomah was on the receiving end of a 40-yard touchdown strike that tied up the game.

Rodger Sherman from the Ringer said that throw looked like the same exact one that caught everyone’s eye back at Wilson’s BYU Pro Day.

Zach Wilson essentially got drafted from doing this one fancy throw at his Pro Day AND HE FINALLY GOT TO MAKE THAT ONE FANCY THROW IN A GAME pic.twitter.com/Frv7nPg4kU https://t.co/IezjcgT9sa — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 18, 2022

Zach Wilson Had Some Splash, but Also Some Failure in Jets Loss

Wilson throughout the contest had several explosive passing plays deep down the field.

The former BYU product had 317 passing yards, two touchdowns, and averaged over 9.1 yards per toss.

40-yard touchdown strike to Uzomah

50-yard pass to Jeff Smith

33-yard pass to Garrett Wilson

Zach Wilson makes a huge throw with one second left! 📺: #DETvsNYJ on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/nW0d7KOLXR pic.twitter.com/ThvL0PQBGV — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022

As exciting as those splash plays were for the Jets, they were marginalized by Wilson’s overall inaccuracy throughout the contest.

Wilson went 18-of-35 from the field which translates to a 51 percent completion percentage. Too often the 22-year-old was missing the same layup throws that have plagued him in the past.

The Zach Wilson experience Back to back snaps Bailed out by Michael Carter pic.twitter.com/jZWFKPnCPQ — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) December 18, 2022

Josh Norris pointed out some of the wild inconsistency on a snap-to-snap basis on Twitter.

Inexplicably Wilson lofted a soft ball right to a Lions defender for his only turnover of the game. The Jets scored three points at the end of the half and were looking to double-dip in the second half.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.