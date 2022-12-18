Jets Fans React to Viral Clip of Zach Wilson Amid Tough Lions Loss

On Sunday, December 18, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson returned to the starting lineup for the first time in a month.
During the game versus the Detroit Lions, there were some incredible highs and some incredible lows.
With the Jets down 7-0 early in the second quarter without much inspiring offense to that point, Wilson pulled out a homerun ball that tied up the game.
With 14:16 on the clock in the second quarter, Wilson faked the handoff rolled out to the left, turned back to his right, and fired a rainbow shot from the Lions 48 yard line all the way to the 10-yard line.
Veteran tight end CJ Uzomah was on the receiving end of a 40-yard touchdown strike that tied up the game.
Rodger Sherman from the Ringer said that throw looked like the same exact one that caught everyone’s eye back at Wilson’s BYU Pro Day.
Zach Wilson Had Some Splash, but Also Some Failure in Jets Loss
Wilson throughout the contest had several explosive passing plays deep down the field.
The former BYU product had 317 passing yards, two touchdowns, and averaged over 9.1 yards per toss.
- 40-yard touchdown strike to Uzomah
- 50-yard pass to Jeff Smith
- 33-yard pass to Garrett Wilson
As exciting as those splash plays were for the Jets, they were marginalized by Wilson’s overall inaccuracy throughout the contest.
Wilson went 18-of-35 from the field which translates to a 51 percent completion percentage. Too often the 22-year-old was missing the same layup throws that have plagued him in the past.
Josh Norris pointed out some of the wild inconsistency on a snap-to-snap basis on Twitter.
Inexplicably Wilson lofted a soft ball right to a Lions defender for his only turnover of the game. The Jets scored three points at the end of the half and were looking to double-dip in the second half.
