Jets Make Final Call on QB Zach Wilson Ahead of Steelers Clash

The New York Jets are making a change at quarterback.

After riding the Joe Flacco wave through the first three weeks of the season, Gang Green is giving the keys back to Zach Wilson.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced the decision to the media on Wednesday, September 28:

🚨 #Jets HC Robert Saleh has made it official QB Zach Wilson will be a full participant at practice after being medically cleared to play. The full expectation is he will return for the Week 4 #Steelers matchup: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #NYJvsPIT #HereWeGo 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0cwzYgssYr — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 28, 2022

The Return of Jets QB Zach Wilson

There was a lot of hope and promise heading into 2022 that Wilson could take a massive leap in his development.

Wilson’s rookie campaign was really a tale of two halves. During the first half of his season, prior to the PCL injury, he looked frazzled and had an affinity for reckless turnovers.

After sitting on the bench for a four-week stretch, Wilson was able to learn from the sideline.

The former BYU stud was noticeably better when he returned from injury and cut down on the interceptions.

In theory with the Jets increasing the protection and weapons around Wilson this offseason, he was expected to make a big jump.

Unfortunately, all of that was derailed in the preseason after Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear. Thankfully he wasn’t out for the season but the young man was robbed of precious reps, joint practice opportunities, and of course game action.

Now after some time away, it’s time to hit the pedal to the medal with 14 games left on the 2022 regular season docket.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.