Zach Wilson Gets Called out During Viral Jets Workout: ‘S***** A**’

The New York Jets released a 12-second highlight from practice and it had a surprising reaction on social media.

Quarterback Zach Wilson took a shotgun snap during a red-zone drill and fired off a pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The former first-rounder had to make a diving finger-tip highlight catch to reel in the pass.

LOOK AT THE HANDS 🙌🏽 #Jets WR Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) makes the beautiful diving finger tip snag from QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) 👀 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/N3BRQAadWW — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 1, 2023

The reaction on social media was less about the fantastic catch from Garrett and more so about the questionable throw from Zach.

One Twitter user responded harshly saying, “Still making s***** a** throws I see.”

Social Media Strongly Reacts to Zach Wilson-Garrett Wilson Jets Highlight

Another user believes Wilson is “still staring down receivers and the throw was trash.”

Some people pushed back on the viral criticism, “I don’t understand why everyone is criticizing Zach. It’s a good ball and a better catch holy s*** you guys just stop.”

Someone had another thought on the highlight.

“See people saying this a bad pass lol nah he just respect Sauce. Good rep tho.”

Someone made a funny edit on social media from a prior Zach Wilson quote, “I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.”

When Wilson originally said that, he was talking about the possibility of the Jets adding a veteran quarterback this offseason. However, a fan changed the theme to “Zach Wilson on throwing passes to Garrett Wilson.”

On the other side of the coin, Wilson earned a lot of love on social media for his SportsCenter top-10 level grab.

“He’s actually so good depending on QB play this year I see him jumping into the top 5 WR convo.”

“That boy got top 5 hands in the league for sure!”

“I’m telling you right now but some probably already know. Garrett can be a top 5 WR in the league…”

“Some will say Zach missed an easy pass. Others will point out he put it where only GW could catch it and no one else.”

“If you know ball this is where you want the placement to be against the No. 1 CB in the league with a 10 ft wingspan… just saying.”

Zach Wilson Struggled During Jets Practice This Week

Aaron Rodgers hurt his calf during the open media Jets OTA practice. That has pushed A-Rod to the side and Zach Wilson has been thrust into the spotlight.

That means the former No. 2 overall pick has been getting reps as QB1 with all of the other starters on offense.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic described Wilson’s performance as “bumpier” than the media saw during the last practice.

He also noted that Wilson’s accuracy “was a bit off” and that has been a problem for the young passer throughout his first two years in the NFL.

In two seasons the former BYU product has only completed 55.2 percent of his passes.

However, one area Wilson appears to be improving on in practice is going through his progressions.

In Wilson’s 22 career games, he has too often focused on his primary read and if that player wasn’t open, Wilson would take off and run.

Rosenblatt said during recent practices Wilson has been going through those progressions. Sometimes he did it “to a fault” and then was forced to “scramble.”