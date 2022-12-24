Jets Make Bombshell Decision on QB Zach Wilson’s Future: Insider

It is officially the end of an era with the New York Jets.

NFL Insider Jay Glazer dropped a bombshell report on Saturday, December 24 on the NFL on Fox pregame show.

“They [the Jets] have lost all confidence in Zach Wilson. Zach lost confidence in himself going into that last game and came out with even less confidence. Expect the Jets to move on from him after this season.”

.@JayGlazer says the #Jets have ‘lost all confidence’ in Zach Wilson & dropped a bombshell ‘expect the Jets to move on from him after this season’ 😳: 🎥 @NFLonFOX #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/k3n3Apf68k — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 24, 2022

Glazer added to his report saying if Mike White “is able to come back and I say if, what people don’t know is that there are multiple fractures of those ribs.” He said if he is healthy enough he will start in the Jets’ next game on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

Zach Wilson’s Career With the Jets Is Over

After what we’ve seen so far from Wilson this season it would make perfect sense if he wasn’t the guy going into 2023.

However, Glazer saying the Jets are going to move on from the guy they selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft is mind-blowing.

He is currently the only quarterback under contract for the Jets in 2023 because Mike White, Joe Flacco, and Chris Streveler are all set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason.

That means Gang Green will hit the reset button at the quarterback position once again over the next couple of months.

Social Media Reacts to the Massive Jets-Zach Wilson News

Connor Rogers says the news isn’t “too shocking as I think it’s what both sides want.” Additionally, he added that the Jets will be “all over the veteran QB market this offseason.”

Not too shocking here as I think it’s what both sides want Jets will be all over the veteran QB market this offseason and clearly don’t trust Wilson as the no. 2 even when they land a starter https://t.co/K4vqX3Rsvo — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) December 24, 2022

One Twitter user said Wilson is “one of the worst draft picks ever made” and when you consider his short shelf-life and some of the other players that were selected around him, it’s hard to argue.

One of the worst draft picks ever made. https://t.co/YDdnwyocm5 — Kev (@klew24) December 24, 2022

The UK and Ireland Jets headquarters simply said, “ooft” which is an appropriate response to the team once again entering the mystery quarterback waters this offseason.

Just Another Football Show said, “Jets just can’t get it right” at the quarterback position.

Jets just can't get it right https://t.co/7m1ur0PPT6 — Just Another Football Show (@AnotherFBshow) December 24, 2022

It seemed like some Jets fans were split on the news. One fan said, “Christmas came early” with Wilson set to move on.

Christmas came early https://t.co/UqR6vBF1HK — Fire Cashman (@chaddad51) December 24, 2022

Another user provided a sense of surprise saying, “exsqueeze me?”

Exsqueeze me? — Tzvi Machlin (@TzviLovesSports) December 24, 2022

It would be hard to envision the Jets releasing Wilson this offseason considering his contract structure and age (23). Despite this report dropping with two weeks to go, there will still be interest around the league in the still very talented quarterback.

Remember the Jets were able to get three draft picks for Sam Darnold (a second-rounder, a fourth-rounder, and a sixth-rounder). That was after three seasons in the NFL, in this scenario the Jets would be hitting the eject button after only two years.

Wilson would still have at least two years left on his rookie contract through the 2024 season and if the acquiring team picked up his fifth-year option he’d be covered through the 2025 campaign.