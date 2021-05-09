Zach Wilson Has Made Jets History With Jersey Selection

It appears New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has ‘likely’ picked his jersey number.

During the three-day rookie minicamp, the 21-year-old came jogging out of the tunnel donning a No. 2 jersey which sent social media into a panicked craze.

Jets officials when reached for comment said Wilson and any other rookie’s jersey numbers were not official.

The former BYU quarterback was available to the media after day two of camp and talked more about his jersey number decision:

“I’m still deciding, but most likely it’ll be No. 2. Just mixing it up,” Wilson said. “Doing something new. I like any single-digit numbers and it’s kind of cool that I was the second pick, that’s a cool reason to switch it up. There really wasn’t too much thought behind it but I just think it’s a cool number.”

Well, One Thing It Would Certainly Be Is Unique

In the 61 year history of the franchise, no starting quarterback has ever worn the No. 2 jersey for the green and white.

Since the franchise’s inception back in 1960 as the New York Titans through 2020 as the Jets, there have been 48 different quarterbacks that have started at least one game.

Speaking of starting quarterbacks, most would assume the No. 2 overall pick is a shoo-in to be the main squeeze come this fall. Although don’t count Wilson among that group:

“Well obviously starting is important, but that’s not my focus right now. My focus is learning this offense and to keep getting better every day. I think the rest should take care of itself. The coaches want to play the best player and that position has to be earned.”

Wilson’s only competition currently on the roster is James Morgan (2020 fourth-round selection) and Mike White (journeyman practice squad player). The team is expected to add a veteran quarterback ahead of training camp in late July.

Gang Green has done some homework on Brian Hoyer who has played for seven different NFL franchises over the last 13 years, but a signing doesn’t appear imminent at this point.

Regardless of who they add, it likely won’t inhibit Wilson from taking the mantle Week 1. If/when he does, the former Cougar stud will likely make team history as the first starting quarterback to display the No. 2 threads.

Who Else Has Worn the Number Two Jersey in NFL History?

While no Jets passer has ever donned that jersey number, some pretty famous NFL starting quarterbacks have represented that digit well.

Aaron Brooks had the No. 2 jersey for his entire professional career with the New Orleans Saints and the artist formerly known as the Oakland Raiders.

While Doug Flutie only got to wear that digit for part of his NFL career: 1986-1989 that included stints with the Chicago Bears and his first go-around with the New England Patriots. When he returned to the Pats in 2005 he also wore No. 2.

Although the most famous NFL quarterback to ever wear that jersey is still in the big leagues, Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons. The former Boston College star has lit up the record books (per Pro Football Reference):

55,767 passing yards (ninth all-time)

347 passing touchdowns (10th all-time)

65.4 career completion percentage (ninth all-time)

The final decision hasn’t been made on the No. 2 jersey number for Wilson nor has a timetable for when that decision is expected to be made. Despite that factoid, you can still purchase the Jets rookie quarterback jersey right now and when that decision is officially confirmed to the NFL, they’ll send it to you.