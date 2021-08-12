Zach Wilson Has Finally Found His Security Blanket With the Jets

There is a lot going on 1 Jets Drive for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

He’s in the midst of his first NFL offseason learning a playbook and trying to remember where the bathroom is.

In the middle of all of that, it’s so important to build chemistry with his fellow New York Jets teammates. After a few weeks of training camp, one player has risen above the rest as the top guy that has connected with the former BYU Football stud.

Not Who I Thought Was Going to Rise to the Moment





Wilson had plenty of options to build a rapport in a revamped offense during offseason training activities, rookie minicamp, mandatory minicamp, and the last few weeks of training camp.

Most people assumed it would be fellow rookie Elijah Moore and they certainly have an electric connection.

Although in a lot of NFL offenses, a security blanket can often be a tight end. They can help in many different ways, but three stand out: red-zone weapon, attacking the seam, and most importantly, that last resort that is always there if something goes wrong.

Unfortunately, the Jets’ depth chart at tight end is super underwhelming with Chris Herndon leading the pack.

The option that has ultimately emerged from the pack isn’t who we thought it was going to be, but maybe we should’ve?

“Corey Davis doesn’t do any one thing spectacular. He’ll never make the one-handed Odell Beckham Jr snag. He’s never going to take the slant 95 yards as Moore did during OTAs. He won’t wow you with his route running, athleticism, or speed but what Davis does is everything really really well,” Connor Hughes of The Athletic on the former Tennessee Titans star via the Can’t-Wait podcast. “Davis has a big frame and he’s reliable and that’s so important for a young quarterback. The pass doesn’t have to be perfect and Davis will still find a way to come down with it.

A Connection That Is Only Growing Stronger





Throughout camp, Zach has continued to go to Davis when he needed a play. That connection has certainly stood out during red-zone drill opportunities in camp. The former Titans stud has become that “safety net” as Hughes put it for the talented rookie passer.

The Jets thought enough of him during free agency to hand him a three-year deal for $37.5 million. On top of that impressive total, the green and white also guaranteed $27 million of his contract at signing.

While the former No. 5 overall pick has never registered a 1,000-yard campaign during his four-year career to date, the Jets aren’t paying him for his past, they’re paying him for his future.

Davis is projected to be the No. 1 wide receiver in this offense and should thrive in this brand new offensive system that’ll be centered around the play-action passing game. Davis is a tough hard-nosed football player that will make contested catches and be ole’ reliable when Wilson needs him most.

He may not be as flashy as Moore, but he’s going to be Wilson’s rock throughout his rookie season in 2021.

Fans got a sneak peek at the connection during the final practice ahead of the first preseason game vs the New York Giants.

The highlight of the day was Wilson throwing a 40+ yard bomb to Davis in stride. Although the 26-year old overall has been having an insane camp and has been stacking a lot of great days back-to-back.

If he plays his cards right he won’t only be a security blanket for Wilson, he’ll get his first 1,000-yard campaign and could prove everyone wrong and become a true bonafide No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.

