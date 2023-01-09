Zach Wilson Sends Strong Message to Jets About Adding a QB in 2023

It’s not a matter of if but rather who the New York Jets will add at the quarterback position this offseason.

Zach Wilson is the only passer under contract for 2023 so the team will have to add multiple bodies over the next couple of months. The former No. 2 overall pick was asked how he would react if the team adds a veteran quarterback this offseason:

“Yeah, I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day. I’m going to go out there and do my best to just show the coaches that I deserve to be there. It’s not in a negative way, it’s a positive way, it’s making everybody else better hopefully.”

LOVED this answer from #Jets QB Zach Wilson when asked about how he would feel if the team adds a veteran QB this offseason, ‘yeah I’m going to make that dudes life hell in practice everyday’ 🤣 you can tell he’s gotten a lot better with the media: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/VjgFcPdHSx — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 9, 2023

Jets GM Joe Douglas Is Going to Give up on Zach Wilson

While Wilson is the only quarterback under contract for next season that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that he will be on the roster in 2023.

However, there has been a theme echoed from the top of the Jets organization down that they don’t plan on giving up on Wilson.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas spoke on Monday, January 9 at his end-of-season presser.

In his opening remarks, he sent a clear message on how the organization feels about the future of Wilson in a Gang Green uniform:

“Philosophically we have never been a team that has given up on talent early. We all know the talent that Zach possesses. We are going to work with Zach, develop Zach, and we’re going to do everything we can to ultimately help Zach reach his full potential here.”

GM Joe Douglas' opening comments at his press conference this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CAsWDYXMQA — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 9, 2023

That is the same message that head coach Robert Saleh echoed over the last few weeks. Last week he said that they are committed to Wilson “through hell or high water.”

🎥 Robert Saleh says the Jets are committed to Zach Wilson "through hell or high water" pic.twitter.com/QKST4FaJxW — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 4, 2023

Zach Wilson Is Open to Competing for the Jets QB1 Job

In two seasons Wilson hasn’t been very good on the field. During his 22-game sample size, the former BYU product has been unable to deliver consistent results:

55.2 percent completion percentage

15 passing touchdowns to 18 interceptions

4,022 passing yards

Although it is worth noting he has gotten a lot better with the media. After being maligned earlier in the year for poor accountability Wilson has changed his tune in recent appearances.

He was asked during media availability on Monday, January 9 if he considers himself the starting quarterback heading into next year.

“It is out of my control. For me it’s the same mindset, it doesn’t matter. Whether I go in there as the No. 1, No. 2, or No. 3 I’m going to work to prove that I should be and that’s going to be the mindset.”