Jets Have Made an Abrupt QB Change After Tough Patriots Loss

The New York Jets are making a quarterback change, but not the one you may be thinking.

In the buildup to the New England Patriots game, Gang Green made an interesting roster move. The Jets promoted fan-favorite Chris Streveler from the practice squad as one of their roster elevations.

That raised a few eyebrows on social media that something potentially crazy was afoot with four quarterbacks now on the roster. Ultimately it was all for not as Streveler was one of the inactives on gameday.

However, after the game, we received an interesting nugget about a QB change among the backups.

Robert Saleh Announces Jets QB Change

Head coach Robert Saleh announced that they are making a change to the quarterback room.

Joe Flacco started the first three games of the season when Zach Wilson was hurt and now he is moving down the depth chart.

After serving as the starter and/or backup for the first seven games of the season, Flacco will now be QB3 moving forward. In his place will be Mike White who has now assumed the primary backup role moving forward.

“If Zach ever gets hurt, we are giving Mike White the opportunity to go in there. So instead of bumping him all the way up, allow him the opportunity to get his mind right preparing as a second quarterback.”

Saleh then reiterated that moving forward White will be QB2 and Flacco will now be QB3.

In a follow-up question later in the press conference, Saleh was asked why make this change.

“You know Mike is a young guy and we got to figure out what we have in him if that opportunity presents itself.”

Jets QB Situation Moving Forward

After the game, Saleh already backed his second-year passer saying the locker room still believes in him and they have all of the faith in the world in him.

However, the musical chairs behind him are very interesting.

Both White and Flacco are unrestricted free agents next offseason. Saleh seemed to suggest they know what they have in Flacco as a 37-year-old quarterback as opposed to the mystery man in White.

Saleh didn’t expand on that last point about “seeing what they have in” White. Is that as a long-term backup quarterback? Another place to turn if Wilson’s turnover struggles continue?

The chatter on social media suggested if the Jets just had average quarterback play they could have beaten the New England Patriots in Week 8. Instead, they ended up losing 22-17 in large part because Wilson threw three interceptions.

You have to wonder if people in the organization felt similarly which would explain the White promotion. When he had success in his infamous ‘Hall of Fame’ game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, the inexperienced passer didn’t try to do too much. Instead, he just operated within the rules of the offense.

Part of that is because he isn’t talented enough to try some of the things Wilson is capable of. However, he could in theory provide a nice floor at the quarterback position which could help the Jets wins some more games down the stretch.

Now all of this talk is a bit premature because Saleh already committed to Wilson after the game, but it is certainly a storyline to keep in mind moving forward.