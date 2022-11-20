Jets Fans React to Zach Wilson’s ‘Horrible’ Performance vs. Patriots

The New York Jets had their chances but they let them slip away in their rematch with the New England Patriots.

New England’s 84-yard punt return with only five seconds remaining gave them the 10-3 win over the Jets in Week 11.

Gang Green’s offense only managed three points and a large reason for that was the dismal play of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson was 9-of-22 (41 percent completion percentage) for just 77 passing yards. He finished the day with a 50.8 quarterback rating.

Fans Have Had Enough of Jets QB Zach Wilson

After that horrendous performance fans were going off on social media.

Buffalo Jet Fan called Wilson a “bottom 5-10 starting quarterback” in the NFL right now.

The loss is whatever at this point. I think the bigger takeaway is about Zach Wilson. Through 1.5 years in his career, he’s done nothing to show he has what it takes. He’s holding back the #Jets. He’s not the only reason the offense was bad today, but he was a huge part of it. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) November 20, 2022

The Jet Press said Wilson has done “nothing” to show he has what it takes. If that wasn’t enough TJP said he is “holding back the Jets.”

Zach Wilson was asked after the game by a reporter if he felt like he let the defense down by only scoring three points on the offensive side of the ball.

He simply stated, “no.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked #Jets QB Zach Wilson if he felt like he let the defense down by only scoring 3 points on offense? ‘No’ 😳: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #Patriots #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/q15utXIJbP — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 20, 2022

Jets fans were already pretty angry after the game with this performance but his answer ignited them to another level with his seeming lack of accountability at the podium.

Zack was horrible, but I will give him until the end of this year to figure shit out before I bail on him. If he is not the guy we need to get a capable vet here next year. I am done with rookie QB's. — Derailed 🇺🇸 (@Derailed017) November 20, 2022

One Twitter user called the quarterback “horrible” but was willing to give him the gig through the rest of 2022.

A Tough Pill to Swallow for the Jets

Overall it was one of the worst games by a Jets offense ever.

Gang Green had 49 plays on offense and only managed 103 yards of total offense.

In the 60 minutes of play, the Jets converted six first downs. As an offense, they were 3-and-14 on third-down conversions.

In the first matchup, Wilson threw the game away with three costly interceptions. Without those turnovers perhaps the Jets win that earlier matchup.

So this time around the green and white wanted to get back to some old-school football. The Jets wanted to run the football, but sometimes just wanting to do something isn’t enough.

Gang Green toted the rock 23 times for 59 yards. That resulted in a paltry 2.6 yards per rush in the contest. If that doesn’t tell you how bad things were perhaps this will: Wilson was the leading rusher on the Jets with 26 yards.

On one hand, it was awesome to see the young passer finding room on the ground and taking it. However, he under any circumstance should never be the leading rusher for the Jets. When he is that is bad news and it was on Sunday versus the Patriots.

For as bad as the Jets’ offense was against New England, their defense was elite. They played an outstanding game and held the Patriots’ offense to only three points. Somehow that wasn’t enough to get the win as the final touchdown came via special teams.

At the end of the day, the Jets are still a 6-4 football team after getting swept by the Patriots. Despite that reality, this loss is as gut-wrenching as you can get in the National Football League.

This was an opportunity for the Jets to show the rest of the league they belonged, instead, they showed they have a long way to go.