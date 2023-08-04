Boy Green Daily: Zach Wilson Dazzles in Jets, Browns Preseason Opener

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we recap the New York Jets versus Cleveland Browns preseason opener and tell you why Zach Wilson checked off several boxes. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Ty Butler of ESPN 98.7. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

One preseason game for the Jets is already in the books!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

What is the holdup in Dalvin Cook-Jets talks?

Mekhi Becton comeback story via ESPN.

Hall of Fame game recap.

Social Post of the Day

The play of the day, from a Jets perspective, was Wilson going deep to wide receiver Malik Taylor. A beautiful throw and one the former BYU product can build on moving forward.

ICYMI

Join more than 81 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

What did you make of Wilson’s 2023 preseason debut?

How impressed were you with Zach Wilson's performance in the #Jets vs #Browns preseason opener?#TakeFlight #DawgPound — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 4, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!