Boy Green Daily: How Long Is Jets Leash on Zach Wilson?

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we debate how long the New York Jets’ leash should be on new QB1 Zach Wilson heading into the Dallas Cowboys game.
Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be my father, Paul A. Esden Sr, live from Dallas! We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.
Jets’ Flight Itinerary
- New Jets injury to monitor.
- Aaron Rodgers provides surgical update.
- Highlights from Rodgers’ first interview since surgery.
Social Post of the Day
Aaron Rodgers announced in style that he will be returning to the Jets in 2023 on “The Pat McAfee Show.”
Social Media Poll of the Day
How long should the Jets give Wilson to try and figure it out in 2023?
Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!
Comment Here
Please login to comment
0 Comments
Subscribe
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
More Heavy on Jets News
Loading more stories