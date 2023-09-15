Go Ad-Free
Boy Green Daily: How Long Is Jets Leash on Zach Wilson?

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we debate how long the New York Jets’ leash should be on new QB1 Zach Wilson heading into the Dallas Cowboys game.

Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be my father, Paul A. Esden Sr, live from Dallas! We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Social Post of the Day

Aaron Rodgers announced in style that he will be returning to the Jets in 2023 on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Social Media Poll of the Day

How long should the Jets give Wilson to try and figure it out in 2023?

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!

Paul A. Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he is also the official PA voice of the Syracuse Strong Football Club and co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul A. Esden Jr.

