Boy Green Daily: Should Jets Stick With Zach Wilson or Get New QB?

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we explore whether or not the New York Jets should stick with Zach Wilson following the Aaron Rodgers injury. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be James Wudi. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Joe Namath’s message to Wilson.

Robert Saleh reveals future Jets QB plan.

Jets put league on notice about Tony Adams.

Social Post of the Day

An up-close look at the Rodgers injury versus the Buffalo Bills on Monday September 11.

This is the closest look at Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury. I’m gutted for him. 🎥: @ACLrecoveryCLUB pic.twitter.com/FbrkkmDw8v https://t.co/Xlm6u6rTyj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2023

Social Media Poll of the Day

What should the Jets plan at QB be?

Considering the Aaron Rodgers injury, should the #Jets stick w/ Zach Wilson or go acquire a new QB? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day! #TakeFlight @S2SWudi — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 12, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!