Ex-NFL GM Says There Will Be a ‘Market’ for Jets QB Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s NFL future doesn’t figure to include the New York Jets.

Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller believes, “a trade would be good for all parties.”

“There will be a market for Wilson, for two reasons. First, he is talented, which we all saw again last week in the Jets’ 30-6 win over the red-hot Houston Texans,” Mueller explained in an article for The Athletic on Wednesday, December 13. “And second, many in the league think the Jets’ offensive roster, design, philosophy, and execution deserve a big part of the blame. As convoluted as this sounds, the Jets’ struggles on offense might actually increase the trade value of a quarterback they have benched multiple times.”

Insider Explains the Future of Wilson and the Jets

Rich Cimini of ESPN has covered the Jets for over 30 years. He said as of right now he expects Wilson to be “elsewhere next year, barring some kind of miracle run here. I believe the marriage has run its course.”

Cimini said after talking to players in the locker room he has gotten the sense, “that they think that Wilson expects to be gone.”

“I do think the Jets will trade him, I do think they will be able to get something for him, I do not believe they will pick up his fifth-year option. A decision that has to be made by early May. That seems like a fait accompli in my opinion,” Cimini explained on “The Flight Deck Podcast.”

A lot of interesting notes from Rich Cimini of ESPN on #Jets QB Zach Wilson: ‘Is he back next year? Right now as we’re speaking I would say he will be elsewhere next year barring some kind of miracle run here. I believe the marriage has run its course.’ ‘ I know getting the… pic.twitter.com/HEPwW6KPnu — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 16, 2023

Wilson, 24, has one year left on his rookie contract through the 2024 season. If the Jets cut him this offseason, Wilson’s entire $11.2 million cap hit would be dead money on the team’s books.

However, if they trade his contract as is, the Jets could save $5.5 million and they’d only eat $5.7 million in dead money.

Cimini said that the price tag would be “pretty hefty” for another team to pick up and suggested that the Jets could eat some of that to facilitate a potential trade. Although he reiterated that the contract is totally “movable.”

“I spoke to a personnel source not from the Jets who thinks the Jets right now could get a max of a fifth-round pick [in return] for Wilson,” Cimini said. “Obviously that could go higher if he continues to play well.”

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.