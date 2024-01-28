NFC Team ‘Might Bite’ on Trade for Jets QB Zach Wilson: Analyst

If the New York Jets decide to trade away Zach Wilson this offseason they might have found a taker.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers “might bite” if the former BYU product could be had “for late-round compensation.”

Bucs Could Make Sense as a Potential Landing Spot

Tampa Bay’s big decision this offseason is whether or not to extend quarterback Baker Mayfield.

He is coming off of a massive campaign in which he set new career highs in passing touchdowns (28), passing yards (4,044), and completion percentage (64.3%). The Bucs got Baker at a discount on a one-year deal for $4 million.

Although he is due for a massive raise this offseason. According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Mayfield is expected to sign a four-year deal for $108 million. That $27.1 million annual salary would make him the No. 15 highest-paid quarterback in football, per Over The Cap.

If they opt not to retain him or heck even if they do, Tampa Bay could take a shot on Wilson.

“Given Tampa’s willingness to take a chance on Mayfield, it wouldn’t be a total shock to see the team take a chance on another former first-round pick who hasn’t panned out. If Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, or Trey Lance can be had for late-round compensation, the Bucs might bite,” Knox explained. “The Buccaneers need to throw as many darts at the quarterback position as possible until they get it right. Maybe Mayfield is the answer, but Tampa needs to have a Plan B.”

There is a belief in league circles that the Jets could fetch a sixth or seventh-round pick for Wilson. General manager Joe Douglas will never say no to adding picks but more importantly, he can save money.

Wilson is scheduled to count $11.1 million against the cap in 2024. If the Jets release him, they won’t save any money. However if they trade him away with his contract as is, the Jets could save $5.5 million.

Latest Jets QB Rumors Ahead of Free Agency

Douglas told the media that there is a “high probability” that they add a veteran quarterback this offseason to back up Aaron Rodgers.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic told Will Parkinson of “TOJ Talks” that he knows the organization “loves” both Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew heading into free agency.

Although he said whether or not the feeling is mutual is very much TBD. Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller told me on “The Boy Green Show” that the Jets aren’t a very attractive destination for backup quarterbacks this offseason.

Rodgers is the clear QB1, everyone is on the hot seat heading into 2024, and how much the Jets are willing to pay for the position is unclear.

Some interesting #Jets free agent QB commentary: @ZackBlatt told @Willpa11 that he knows the organization ‘loves’ #Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett ‘same with’ #Colts QB Gardner Minshew 👀 ‘You can say the Jets should sign these guys but they have to want to come here &… pic.twitter.com/bq63rdvUlz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 28, 2024

Another name to keep an eye out for according to Rosenblatt is Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans. He pointed to all of the coaching connections on the offensive staff and where Tannehill is at this stage of his career.

Rosenblatt ranked the available quarterbacks in order of Jets interest ahead of the new league year: Brissett, Minshew, then Tannehill in that order.